Clippers Fight Hard But See Winning Streak End

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Thursday, dropping a hard-fought afternoon affair to the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers, 6-4.

The day started promising enough when Nolan Jones crushed a solo home run onto the netting protecting the videoboard in right center field in the 2nd inning. His seventh bomb of the year gave the Clippers an early 1-0 lead.

That was the only hit for Columbus until Cooper Ingle singled in the 6th inning. That base knock nearly scored Dayan Frias from second base, but he was thrown out at the plate by Toledo center fielder Drew Waters. By that point the good guys were down, 5-1.

The Clippers eventually did score again in the bottom of the 7th. Ralphy Velazquez led off the frame with a double and later came home on a sac fly by Angel Genao.

Columbus refused to go down without a fight. The Clippers loaded the bases in the 8th, scoring once when Bo Naylor walked and again on a wild pitch, but the rally ended with Omaha still ahead 5-4. An insurance run in the 9th gave the Storm Chasers a two-run edge.

Clippers right-hander Austin Peterson worked the first 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs and punching out nine hitters along the way, but he saw his record fall to 0-3.

The defeat puts the Clippers at 33-26 on the season, while the Storm Chasers improve to 27-32.

Columbus and Omaha keep the series going on Friday. Come to the ballpark Thursday because as always, select small draft beers are just five bucks on $5 Friday. Stick around after the game for FIREWORKS!!! You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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