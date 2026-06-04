Pintar Earns Marlins' Next Wave Hitter of the Month Award for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Andrew Pintar was honored with the Miami Marlins Next Wave Hitter of the Month award for May, given to the organization's most outstanding minor league hitter.

Pintar slashed .312/.419/.587/1.016 in May and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and on-base-plus-slugging percentage led all Jumbo Shrimp players who played at least 20 games last month. Pintar added five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 16 RBIs and seven stolen bases to his season totals in May alone.

A native of Provo, Utah, Pintar was originally an Arizona Diamondbacks fifth round selection in the 2022 MLB draft out of Brigham Young University.

After spending parts of two seasons in Arizona's system, Pintar was acquired by the Marlins on July 25, 2024, along with Deyvison De Los Santos in exchange for left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk. In 131 games with the Jumbo Shrimp since the start of the 2025 season, Pintar has slashed .263/.346/.400/.746 with 25 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 61 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

Pintar is the second Jumbo Shrimp player to receive a Next Wave award this season, after Brian Navarreto earned Fish of the Month for April.

The Jumbo Shrimp host the Nashville Sounds in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. Tickets are available on www.jaxshrimp.com.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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