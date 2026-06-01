Jacksonville Alumnus White Makes Major League Debut

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Josh White made his major league debut on Sunday for the Miami Marlins in their game at the New York Mets at Citi Field.

White worked 0.2 innings for the Marlins in the Mets' 10-1 victory. He earned his first strikeout at the major league level by punching out New York's A.J. Ewing.

A native of Walnut Creek, Calif., White was originally selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2022 draft out of the University of California-Berkeley. He reached Jacksonville for the first time in 2025 and played a pivotal role in the back of the club's bullpen. Over 27 appearances, including two starts, White went 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA, striking out 57 against 11 walks and 27 hits allowed in 39.1 innings. In the postseason, he nabbed the clinching outs of the International League Championship Series, sealing Jacksonville's first International League title since 1968. He also pitched 0.2 perfect innings in the Triple-A National Championship Game, helping the Jumbo Shrimp claim their first Triple-A national title.

This season with Jacksonville prior to his promotion, White had made 17 appearances, including one start. He had gone 4-0 with a 1.33 ERA, registering 28 strikeouts against just 12 hits allowed in 27.0 innings.

Following getting drafted by the Marlins in 2022, White struggled in 2022 to a 6.55 ERA in nine games. He progressively improved on those numbers, posting a 3.46 ERA in 2023 with Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit and a 3.02 mark in 2024 with Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. In 2025, he went 6-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 18 games for the Blue Wahoos before earning a promotion to Jacksonville.

White is the eighth Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the major leagues during the 2026 season, following infielder Deyvison De Los Santos (March 29, Marlins) and right-handers Matt Pushard (March 29, St. Louis Cardinals) and Josh Ekness (May 3, Marlins), catcher Joe Mack (May 4, Marlins), right-hander William Kempner (May 5, Marlins) and left-handers Dax Fulton (May 6, Marlins) and Robby Snelling (May 8, Marlins). A total of 1,064 players have played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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