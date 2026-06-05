Bats Held to One Hit in 2-0 Defeat to Memphis

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats dropped their second straight to the Memphis Redbirds and were held to just a single hit in the 2-0 loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. The game saw the season debut of Major League talent in Jose Trevino and TJ Friedl, but stellar pitching from the Redbirds shut out the Bats.

Chase Petty (L, 2-5) had to deal with some long at-bats as he took the mound in his start, with leadoff man Nathan Church beginning the bottom of the first with an 11-pitch at-bat in his first appearance on an MLB rehab assignment from the Cardinals. However, a scoreless first two innings, capped off by a strikeout and a caught-stealing double play from Reds' rehabber Trevino, helped Petty escape the second despite 43 pitches after the frame.

Despite a good pitching start, the Bats were held hitless through four innings, which allowed the Redbirds to claim the lead off a two-run home run from Leo Bernal in the fourth. It was just Petty's third hit allowed in the game at that point and gave Memphis a 2-0 advantage. Ivan Johnson recorded Louisville's only hit in the fifth inning, but a double play and a strikeout ended the frame. Johnson was the only base runner outside of Francisco Urbaez, who reached base on a walk in the second inning. Petty was relieved in the seventh, which finished his outing at six innings, while he allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Redbirds starter Quinn Matthews (W, 2-3) gathered nine strikeouts through six innings of action, allowing just the lone hit to Johnson and one walk. Memphis's bullpen defended his start well, tossing hitless innings in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to secure the win. Jared Lyons helped keep the Redbirds scoreless in his first Bats outing this season, throwing two innings with four strikeouts and a walk. In total, the Bats struck out 15 times, the second-most of the 2026 season.

Next Game: Friday, June 5, 8:05 p.m. ET vs. Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (0-1, 9.28) vs. Redbirds LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-2, 4.47)







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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