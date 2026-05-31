RailRiders Win on Three-Hitter

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 1-0 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field for their second consecutive victory. RailRiders pitcher Adam Kloffenstein and SWB relievers held Worcester to only three hits and struck out a combined 15 batters for their fourth shutout win of the season.

George Lombard Jr. led off the bottom of the first by smashing his second homer of the series. On just the second pitch of the frame, the Yankees #1 Prospect gave SWB a 1-0 edge. His solo shot would be the only run of the contest.

RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein struck out six and faced the minimum through the first three frames to keep Worcester off the board. The WooSox put runners on the corners in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, but Kloffenstein finished both frames clean with inning-ending double plays to hold the one-run advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Bradley Hanner relieved Kloffenstein, pitching two scoreless frames, and Peter Strzelecki (S, 2) worked the ninth to earn the save.

Kloffenstein (W, 2-3) threw 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out a season-best 10 batters. Worcester starter Alec Gamboa (L, 2-3) tossed four frames, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.

The RailRiders now travel to NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse to face the Mets. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 28-27







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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