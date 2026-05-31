SWB Game Notes - May 31, 2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (27-26) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-27)

May 31, 2026 | Game 55 | Home Game 30 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

Gamboa (5/26 @ SWB): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO, 58 P (40 S) [Red Sox, 6-3]

Kloffenstein (5/26 vs WOR): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 84 P (46 S) [Red Sox, 6-3]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 7-2 Saturday night at PNC Field. SWB totaled 13 hits, including three each from Spencer Jones and Oswaldo Cabrera, to snap a four-game losing streak.

The RailRiders put base runners on in every inning and scored their first runs in the third frame. Kenedy Corona led off with a double and Spencer Jones singled him home. Tyler Hardman followed with a run-scoring double and Payton Henry backed it up with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, SWB added two more. Jonathan Ornelas earned a triple and Corona immediately batted him in. After Corona stole a bag, Jones again sent in the runner with a base hit for a 5-0 lead.

Oswaldo Cabrera recorded his second hit of the night, a single to begin the seventh. Hardman followed with his second two-bagger of the game, and Henry worked a walk to load the bases. Ernesto Martinez Jr. smacked a deep sacrifice fly to left center to drive in another run.

The RailRiders added another in the next inning on a two-out rally. George Lombard Jr. walked and Jones followed with his third hit of the night. Cabrera laced an RBI base hit to right for a 7-0 score.

Worcester did not go down quietly, plating two runs in the final frame. Matt Thaiss bounced a two-run single into right field to make it 7-2. Zach Messinger entered and got the last two outs to end the ballgame.

Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck worked his third quality start of the season. The righty went six innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and four walks. Beck struck out six on 86 pitches. Rafael Montero and Eric Reyzelman each tossed a clean frame. Everyone in the starting nine contributed to the offensive production in one way or another.

NEWS AND NOTES

TUESDAY-SUNDAY - Both teams will send out pitchers from Tuesday's series opener. The RailRiders will start Adam Kloffenstein who pitched four innings, allowing three runs, two earned. The righty walked five and struck out three. Worcester will start Alec Gamboa who came out after the opener on Tuesday. Gamboa pitched four scoreless frames, letting up just two hits and two walks. He struck out four on 58 offerings. The Red Sox went on to win the game 6-3.

RBI GUYS - SWB has the two top RBI leaders in the Yankees farm system on their roster. Spencer Jones leads the way with 46 runs batted in, while Tyler Hardman has 45 total. Most of Hardman's came during his stint in Double-A, but he does have five with the RailRiders.

AGAINST KAHNLE - The RailRiders have not been able to get any offense against former RailRider and Yankee Tommy Kahnle. A reliever for Worcester, Kahnle has now recorded four saves against his rival team this season. The righty has tossed six clean innings, allowing just three hits and five walks to seven strikeouts.

BECK IN CHARGE - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck now leads the International League with 59 innings pitched after recording his fourth quality start for the RailRiders yesterday. The righty tossed six shutout frames, while walking four and striking out six on 86 pitches. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut, Beck is also tied for fourth in the league with 60 strikeouts. He was also named International League Pitcher of the Week for his performance on May 13 versus Syracuse for throwing 5.2 innings of shutout ball.

MESSINGER NOT MESSY - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.2 clean innings on Thursday, he has now pitched 18.1 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just three hits and six walks with thirteen strikeouts during that period. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.13 in 14 appearances through 31.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

COMPLETELY CANCELED - When the RailRiders visited the Red Sox at Polar Park earlier this month, one game was rained out during the week. Originally it was postponed and to be rescheduled at a later date, but do not return to Worcester until late in the second half so the game was actually canceled entirely. It will drop SWB's total games in the first half to 74 as of now. The team is still slated to play a doubleheader at Syracuse next week to make up another rainout from earlier this summer.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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