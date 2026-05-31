Pintar, De Los Santos Lead Four-Run Seventh as Shrimp Earn Split

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE - Andrew Pintar and Deyvison De Los Santos each went yard during a four-run seventh to push the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-5 victory over the Charlotte Knights in Sunday's series finale from Truist Field.

With the score tied at two, Jared Serna led off the seventh with a base hit against Charlotte (29-28) reliever Riley Gowens (1-2). Pintar followed by bashing a two-run shot - his third long ball in as many games - to give Jacksonville (32-25) a 4-2 advantage. Three batters laters, De Los Santos went deep to add to the advantage. Matthew Etzel, who had three hits, singled and stole second before scoring on Gage Miller's RBI single to widen the gap to 6-5.

The Knights came charging back in the bottom of the seventh. Luis Palacios (2-1) ceded a leadoff double to Mario Camilletti. After a ground out, Junior Perez collected an RBI triple to knock in a run. After Palacios walked Korey Lee, new reliever Justin King came on and issued a wild pitch to plate Perez. King then walked LaMonte Wade Jr. and Dustin Harris to load the bases. Following a strikeout, a Ryan Galanie earned a free pass to force in a run and draw Charlotte within one. King was able to get out of the jam by striking out pinch-hitter Josh Breaux, forcing the Knights to strand the bases loaded for the third time in the game.

Stephen Jones worked the final 2.0 innings to earn his first save.

The Jumbo Shrimp opened up the scoring with a two-out rally in the first. Three straight singles by Agustín Ramírez, De Los Santos and Etzel brought in the game's first run.

Charlotte grabbed their only lead of the game in the fourth. Wade Jr. and Harris each walked with one out for Dru Baker, who lined an RBI single to tie the score. After a Caden Connor single, Andy Weber's sacrifice fly made it 2-1 in favor of the Knights.

Jacksonville rallied to tie immediately in the fifth. Pintar reached on an error and stole second. After a pair of outs, De Los Santos ripped an RBI double to center to even things at two.

After an off day on Monday, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark to begin a 12-game, 13-day homestand that starts with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest against the Nashville Sounds. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.