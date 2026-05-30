Knights Overpower Jumbo Shrimp, 12-4
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - A two-run Andrew Pintar home run wasn't enough on Friday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 12-4 loss to the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.
The Jumbo Shrimp (30-25) led 2-1 when Andy Weber led off the third with a single. Mario Camilletti then bashed a two-run shot off Bradley Blalock (1-5) to put the Knights (29-26) in front. Three batters later, Jacob Gonzalez singled before LaMonte Wade Jr. reached via an error. A Gonzalez steal of third coupled with an error allowed him to score to make it 4-2.
Charlotte blew it open in the fourth. The inning began with back-to-back home runs from Michael Turner and Caden Connor. After a line out, Camilletti and Braden Montgomery each drew walks. Austin Hays singled in Camillletti prior to a Gonzalez three-run bomb to make it 10-2.
Turner reached on an error to begin the fifth. After a pair of outs, Camilletti and Montgomery walked to load the bases. Hays brought home two runs with a base knock to widen the gap to 12-2.
Johnny Olmstead led off the seventh with a base hit. Two batters later, Payton Green walked. Matthew Etzel singled in Olmstead before Jacob Berry's RBI ground out brought in Green to set the final margin at 12-4.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the first. Montgomery walked with one out and stole second. He scored two batters later on a Gonzalez RBI double.
The Jumbo Shrimp grabbed their only lead in the second. Ethan O'Donnell doubled with one out. Pintar followed with his two-run shot to make it 2-1.
Jacksonville and Charlotte meet again in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (0-2, 5.55 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-2, 7.39 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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