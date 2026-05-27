Offense Quiet in 4-0 Defeat to Knights
Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 4-0 by the Charlotte Knights in Tuesday's series opener from Truist Field.
With two outs in a scoreless second, Jumbo Shrimp (29-23) starter Dax Fulton (2-3) walked Mario Camilletti. Dru Baker followed by bashing a two-run home run to give the Knights (27-25) a 2-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the eighth. Camilletti singled. After a strikeout, he stole second and scored on Jason Matthews' RBI single. An error put runners on first and second. Braden Montgomery then walked to load the bases before Jacob Gonzalez drew a free pass to force in a run to make it 4-0.
Adisyn Coffey (2-0) earned the win for Charlotte with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. Ben People tossed the final 2.0 innings for his third save.
Jacksonville and Charlotte meet again in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. contest. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-2, 2.30 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights LHP Hagen Smith (0-4, 4.54 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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