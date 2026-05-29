Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 29 vs. Syracuse

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (28-25) vs. Rochester Red Wings (32-21)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. LHP Jackson Kent (1-0, 0.00)

ALL GOOD THINGS...: Playing as the Plates, Rochester dropped what would have been their 11th straight win to the Syracuse Mets, 7-4 on Thursday night...Syracuse rode a four-run 4th inning courtesy of some infield bounces and a bases-clearing triple from RF Cristian Pache to the victory...Red Wings RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and LF JOEY WIEMER both tallied a multi-hit performance, with Franklin adding two RBI in the losing effort...Rochester will look to kick off a new winning streak and guarantee at least a series split tonight, sending LHP JACKSON KENT to the mound for his second career Triple-A start.

CLARK KENT: LHP JACKSON KENT will be taking the mound for Rochester in game four of their series against Syracuse, coming off his first Triple-A start and victory, on 5/23 at WOR...the southpaw out of Elk Grove Village, IL, turned in 5.0 full innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, while striking out four and walking one...Kent has now made a combined eight starts (7 w/ HBG) across Double and Triple-A after beginning the season on the Injured List, logging a 2.02 ERA (8 ER/35.1 IP) with a 0.87 WHIP and a .175 batting average against, while striking out 49 and walking nine for a K/BB of 4.67...he has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all eight of his starts this season, and has logged at least 5.0 innings in each of his last four and five of his last six...

Kent has allowed just four hits against left-handed hitters in 41 at-bats this season (.098).

FRANK'S RED HOT: Batting leadoff for Rochester in last night's effort, RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN picked up an RBI single in both the fourth and sixth innings, finishing 2-for-5...the Kansas native has now logged three multi-hit performances over his last six games since 5/20, and carries a .289/.398/.434 slash line across 21 games in the month of May...since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa at the start of the 2025 season, Franklin leads all qualified International League hitters in OBP (.392), ranks second in runs scored (108), and fourth in batting average (.272, 170-for-624), total hits (170), and OPS (.801)...

Franklin has logged the fifth-highest OBP of any Red Wings hitter since at least 2004 (min. 200 AB) with a .390 clip since he was traded to the Nationals...he trails Red Wings Hall-of-Famer Chris Colabello (.393) in fourth place.

WIE-MER BELIEVE: LF JOEY WIEMER collected his first pair of hits as a Red Wing on Thursday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored...his second single in the sixth came off southpaw Nate Lavender, increasing his batting average to .326 (14-for-43) with three homers and a 1.094 OPS against left-handed pitching between Washington and Rochester this season...he has now reached base safely in each of his first four games with Rochester after drawing at least one walk in each of his previous three contests.

HE'S A GLASS ACT: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER went 2-for-3 yesterday with an RBI and a run scored out of the ninth spot in the order last night...in seven games against Syracuse this season, the Nationals' 2023 10th-round pick out of Indiana is hitting .348 (8-for-23) with two RBI, two walks, and a .385 OBP...Glasser is batting .400 (14-for-35) with a .417 OBP and .903 OPS against southpaws, the highest mark of any International League left-handed hitter against left-handed pitching in 2026 (min. 25 AB vs. LHP).

MAY FLOWERS: Despite last night's loss that snapped the Red Wings longest winning streak since 1992 (10 G), Rochester still holds an 18-5 record in May, their highest win total across a single month since May 2022 (19)...over the course of the month, the Red Wings offense ranks fifth in runs scored (138) and RBI (134) across all teams in the International League...Rochester's pitching staff leads all IL teams in shutouts (3), holds (25), saves (10), and WHIP (1.27) over the course of the month, while ranking second in ERA (3.83), runs allowed (94), hits allowed (172), home runs allowed (15), and batting average against (.227)...

Should the Red Wings win at least two of their last three games in May, it would be the first time they have picked up 20 wins in a calendar month since June 2019.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2023: Three years ago today, the Red Wings scored 10 runs on 12 hits en route to an 11-inning victory over Syracuse, 10-8...1B MATT ADAMS delivered a game-winning, walkoff two-run shot in the bottom of the 11th, two innings after LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched a game-tying three-run shot to tie the game at seven in the ninth...C LUIS TORRENS tied a career-high with four hits in the contest and DH FRANMIL REYES drew four walks at the plate, something no Red Wing has done since.







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