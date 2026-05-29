Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman Added to Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game Lineup

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau are excited to announce that Buffalo Bills wide receiver KEON COLEMAN will participate in the inaugural Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game at ESL Ballpark on Sunday, June 7.

Coleman joins a growing list of Buffalo Bills players scheduled to appear at the event, which will benefit the Rousseau Family Foundation and its mission to support youth, families, and underserved communities throughout Western New York.

The Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game will feature current Bills players, special guests, and local community members competing in a softball showcase, offering fans a unique opportunity to see their favorite players in a fun, family-friendly setting while supporting a great cause.

Fans can enjoy a full day of activities beginning when gates open at 10:30 a.m. for the Walk of Fame Tailgate Party outside ESL Ballpark. The tailgate experience will include live music from Me and the Boyz, inflatables, cornhole, ladder golf, Connect 4, food, beverages, and more.

The on-field festivities begin with a Home Run Derby at noon, followed by the celebrity softball game at 1:00 p.m.

Coleman joins a growing roster of Buffalo Bills players scheduled to participate, including DJ Moore, Greg Rousseau, Damar Hamlin, Dewayne Carter, Ray Davis, Dorian Williams, Javon Solomon, Dee Alford, and Bradley Chubb, with additional participants expected to be announced in the coming days.

For more information and to buy tickets for this event, please visit RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.