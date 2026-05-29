Third Straight Win Puts WooSox Back Over .500

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Anthony Seigler hit a solo home run in the 1st inning and five pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Worcester Red Sox (26-25) topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-26) 1-0 on Thursday night at PNC Field. The blanking of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre represents the WooSox third shutout of the season and third win in a row, getting Worcester back over .500 for the first time since May 20.

Seigler provided the only run of the ballgame with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the 1st inning when he hit a 1-1 pitch from RailRiders starter Carlos Lagrange over the wall in right field to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. The home run for Seigler gave him 6 RBIs in three games this week against the RailRiders, and 12 RBIs over his last 7 contests.

The one run of offense was more than enough for WooSox starter Jack Anderson and four Worcester relievers. Anderson dazzled over 4.2 innings in his 5th start of the season, allowing just one hit while striking out a career-high eight without issuing a walk. The right-hander retired the first 13 men he faced.

Right-hander Seth Martinez took over for Anderson with a runner at first base and two outs in the 5th and got Jonathan Ornelas to fly out to right field to end the frame and went on to fire a scoreless 6th inning. Kyle Keller followed with a 1-2-3 7th with a pair of strikeouts, and Wyatt Olds navigated around a two-out error to post a scoreless 8th. Tommy Kahnle nailed down the win for Worcester pitching around an error for a scoreless bottom of the 9th to complete the shutout.

The RailRiders got a brilliant start from top Yankees prospect Carlos Lagrange, who spun a season-high 5.2 innings of one-run ball allowing just three hits with six strikeouts. Carson Coleman, Peter Strzelecki, and Kervin Castro combined to allow just two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings in relief of Lagrange.

Martinez (2-1) picked up the win for the WooSox with his 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, while Lagrange (0-3) took the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts. Kahnle picked up his 4th save of the season with his scoreless 9th.

Winners of three straight, the WooSox will look to keep it going in game four of the series on Friday night at PNC Field with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Worcester southpaw Michael Sansone (1-3, 5.57) is scheduled to make his 5th Triple-A start this season, while Scranton/Wilkes-Barre turns to former Red Sox farmhand Elmer Rodriguez (1-3, 2.48) to make his 7th start with the RailRiders. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 pm on the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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