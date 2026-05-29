Indians Pitchers Shut out I-Cubs, 3-0
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians threw their fourth shutout of the season to blank the Iowa Cubs, 3-0, on Thursday night at Victory Field.
Ronny Simon broke up the scoreless contest in the bottom of the fifth inning, hitting a two-run home run off Javier Assad (0-2). Simon's long ball followed Billy Cook's RBI single earlier that inning, putting the Indians (22-32) up, 3-0.
Antwone Kelly did not allow a run over 5.1 innings, and Justin Meis, Joe La Sorsa and Beau Burrows followed in relief to hold Iowa (23-30) scoreless.
The Indians and I-Cubs will face off again Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Paul Campbell (0-4, 7.96) will start for Iowa. Indianapolis has not yet named a starting pitcher at this time.
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