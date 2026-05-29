Nashville Sounds Set to Celebrate 20 Million Fans in Franchise History
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds are set to welcome the 20-Millionth fan in team history on Friday night as the team continues its series against the Gwinnett Stripers. In anticipation, the Sounds are excited to announce monthly fan experience prizes for the rest of the season that honor and celebrate the fans, past and present, that have helped to reach this incredible milestone.
Beginning tonight, the Sounds unveil a fan appreciation campaign that culminates with a grand prize all-inclusive trip to Milwaukee to see the Brewers in action in September. Other monthly prizes include 20 Fans, 20 Upgrades, Ultimate Night Out, Dugout Access to watch Fireworks, Player Meet & Greets, and Ceremonial First Pitch opportunities.
20-MILLIONTH FAN MONTHLY PRIZES
MAY:
"20 Fans, 20 Upgrades"
20 fans will randomly get upgraded seats at select games for the rest of the series.
JUNE:
Ultimate night out for six lucky winners!
Get access to $200 loaded value/gift cards.
Including tickets, merchandise from the Sounds team store and drinks all around the stadium!
JULY:
Fireworks Dugout Access
Submit your favorite Sounds memory for a chance to win.
A total of 20 fans will watch fireworks from the dugout during the month of July.
AUGUST:
Hit City Backstage Pass
Get the chance to watch batting practice up close, have a meet & greet with players, enjoy a great night of baseball in the suites and secure an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before the game!
SEPTEMBER:
ALL-INCLUSIVE MILWAUKEE BREWERS TRIP
Win a chance to watch the Brewers in action at American Family Field on September 12 against the Cincinnati Reds!
You + one friend/family relative will get the opportunity of a lifetime to take an overnight trip to Milwaukee.
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