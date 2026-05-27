Sounds Shut Down Late-Inning Threat from Gwinnett

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds opened the series with a 5-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Craig Yoho picked up his second save of the season, while Brian Fitzpatrick earned his third win of the year with the Sounds.

The Sounds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Jett Williams and Cooper Pratt drew back-to-back walks. After Luis Lara advanced both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, Luis Matos hit a soft single into center field for the two-run Nashville lead. The Sounds tacked on another run with Pratt and Lara recording back-to-back singles. Two at-bats later Akil Baddoo lined a single into left center and loaded the bases for Jeferson Quero, who scored Pratt with a sacrifice fly. The Stripers answered back in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game 3-3 with a single, double and a sac fly.

Garrett Stallings made the start for Nashville and worked 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on one hit in the process and striking out two Stripers batters. Stallings left the game with a runner on base as Brian Fitzpatrick relieved him in the top of the fourth inning but allowed the runner to score on an RBI-single into right center. Nashville regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with Williams drawing his second walk of the game and after he stole his 12th bag of the year, Pratt dropped an RBI-single into left field and scored Williams for the 4-3 Sounds lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nashville grew its lead back to two runs with Black drawing the fourth walk of the game. Brock Wilken lined a groundout to the second basemen and was able to score Black for the 5-3 Sounds lead. Fitzpatrick finished his night working 1.1 innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout. Rob Zastryzny entered the game and tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning, including a strikeout.

The Stripers cut into the Sounds lead again in the top of the seventh inning with a single and a double off of Reiss Knehr, bringing home a run for the 5-4 lead still in favor of Nashville. Drew Rom came into the game for an inning of relief in the top of the eighth and stranded a two-out double on base. Craig Yoho relieved Rom in the top of the ninth and earned his second save of the season after shutting down the Stripers in 1-2-3 fashion for the 5-4 Sounds win.

The Sounds continue their home series against the Stripers on Wednesday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT

POSTGAME NOTES:

EIGHT IT GREAT: Luis Matos extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first. It's tied for the third-longest hitting streak for a Nashville player this season along with Cooper Pratt (4/24-5/1). The eight-game streak is tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the International League. Matos has reached base in all 10 games he has played with Nashville this season and is hitting .353 (12-for-34) with a home run, double, and five RBI. Tuesday night was his second multi-RBI game of the year and first since also driving home a pair of May 7 on the road in Louisville. It's his longest hitting streak since posting a 10-game streak from August 15-26 of last year between Triple-A Sacramento and San Franciso. He also had an eight-game streak earlier in the 2025 season from June 1-13.

SWEET 16: Cooper Pratt extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games after drawing a walk in the bottom of the first inning. He also recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a RBI, and two runs scored. Seven of his 2+ hit performances have come over his last 13 games since May 9, where he is hitting .308 (16-for-52) with four home runs, three doubles, and has 16 RBI. The 16-game on-base streak is tied for the ninth-longest in the International League and tied for the fourth-longest overall on-base streak by a Nashville player this season behind Brock Wilken (30 G), Eddys Leonard (18 G), and Greg Jones (17 G). Jett Williams reached base safely in 16 straight games from April 3-22.

TOMB RAIDER: Luis Lara recorded his 18th multi-hit game of the season, finishing the night 3-for-4. The Brewers no. 5-rated prospect now has 10 3+ hit performances in 50 games this year. He is now responsible for 45% of all Nashville's 3+ hit games this season and has the most 3+ hit games of any player in Triple-A this season, breaking a tie with Louisville's Edwin Arroyo and Rochester's Yohandy Morales. Lara is back to second in the International League in hits with 63 and ranks third in the IL in OBP (.450), 6th in AVG (.342), and 10th in OPS (.950).

CHECK THE FITZ: Southpaw Brian Fitzpatrick pitched his 13th straight game with Nashville without allowing an earned run after working 1.1 IP on Tuesday night. Since beginning his streak on March 28, Fitzpatrick has allowed 10 hits with 16 strikeouts and three walks over 13.2 IP with two unearned runs. The 13-game streak is the most for a Nashville pitcher since Jesus Liranzo went 14 straight games from July 6-August 22 of last year. The 13-game streak is the second-longest active streak in Triple-A behind Columbus' Franco Aleman (15 G) and tied for the third-longest active streak in the minors. Prior to his current streak, Fitzpatrick had never gone more than five straight games without an earned run in his minor league career when he did so with Double-A Biloxi last year from June 18-July 4. Including his four games with Milwaukee in the regular season and seven games during spring training, Fitzpatrick has allowed just one earned run over 26.0 IP (0.35 ERA) with 27 strikeouts, seven walks, and 20 hits allowed this calendar year.

YO-NO: Brewers no. 27-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked his 10th consecutive game without allowing an earned run after tossing a three-up, three-down top of the ninth to earn his second save of the year. Yoho now has posted three different streaks of 10+ games without an earned run during his time as a Nashville Sound. He was the only International League pitcher to have multiple streaks of at least 12 games without an earned run last season en route to being named an International League All-Star last season. Between the end of the 2024 season through the start of 2025 season, the right-hander went 20 straight games without allowing an earned run. Across 70 career Triple-A games, Yoho owns a 1.05 ERA and 7-2 record over 77.0 IP with 95 strikeouts to 35 walks.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.