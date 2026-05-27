Homestand Opener Ends in Extra Innings Loss

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (19-33) fell to the Durham Bulls (22-30), 4-2, in 10 innings at Harbor Park. The Bulls would force extra innings late and eventually took the series opener.

Norfolk started with two runs in the first inning. Tommy Pham knocked his first hit with the Orioles organization, followed by a hit from Heston Kjerstad. Both would score on an RBI groundout, followed by a sac fly.

Christian Herberholz had a great start for the Tides. He went 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out five. He threw 75 pitches, 49 for strikes, and exited as the winning pitcher of record.

Unfortunately, Herberholz would not earn the win. The Bulls would tie the game up with two runs in the seventh inning, eventually forcing extras. In the 10th, Durham would score two runs and Norfolk would not score, falling 4-2.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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