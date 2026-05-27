Bulls Secure Series Opener Win in Extras

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - Raynel Delgado doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to lift the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 4-2 at Harbor Park on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (22-30) trailed 2-0 entering the seventh inning before tying the game without a hit.

Tony Santa Maria was hit by a pitch with one out before a pitching change brought in the recently-acquired Eduarniel Nunez, who promptly walked four straight batters to force in two runs before retiring Delgado on a double play grounder.

In the 10th, Homer Bush fanned after attempting to put down two sacrifice bunts before Brock Jones stole third. Delgado laced a double to right-center to score Jones putting Durham up 3-2. One out later, Dom Keegan singled home Delgado for a 4-2 lead.

Aaron Brooks (W, 1-0), after stranded two baserunners in the ninth, returned for the 10th and retired three straight Tides to close out the win.

Mason Englert worked six innings on 84 pitches against the Tides (19-33), marking his longest start in nearly four years. Norfolk scored its two runs in the first inning.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET with Jon Heasley (3-2, 3.90) slated to start for Durham against Trey Gibson (2-4, 3.69).

Notes: The Bulls lead the season series with the last-place Tides 4-3. The clubs meet 24 times this season.... Englert, who last regularly started in 2021, worked six innings against Norfolk, his longest start since August 18, 2022 when pitching for the Hickory Crawdads in A-ball for Texas... Owen Wild struck out the side in his Triple-A debut in the seventh. Wild was just assigned to Durham from Double-A Montgomery.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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