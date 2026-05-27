Memphis Offense Opens up to Obliterate Omaha in Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game series and continued 12-game road trip with an 19-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday night at Werner Park.

Memphis erupted early and often with runs against Omaha pitching. The Redbirds rallied for 14 runs over the first four innings, including a nine-run top of the fourth to grasp the lead. All nine Memphis batters tallied a base hit while eight of the Redbirds nine tallied a multi-hit game in the victory.

Center fielder Joshua Báez led the way with a 4-for-6 night and added a two-homer game with five RBIs. The right-handed hitter took the team lead in home runs and RBIs with his Tuesday night performance. Right fielder Colton Ledbetter, third baseman Blaze Jordan and second baseman Ramon Mendoza each hit a home run.

The five Memphis home runs set a new season high and tallied the most homers in a game for the Redbirds since July 23, 2025, against the Gwinnett Stripers. Five home runs in a game sit tied-second most for Memphis since joining the International League in 2021, behind only May 31, 2023, also at Omaha, when the club hit six home runs.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins allowed one run on six hits, walked two and struck out seven. The lone run the right-handed pitcher allowed came on a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. Luis Gastelum (4-1) posted the only scoreless appearance for Memphis with 1.2 shutout innings to earn the victory.

With the win, Memphis improved to a 0.5-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League standings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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