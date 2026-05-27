Stripers Drop Another One-Run Game in 5-4 Loss at Nashville

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (28-24) rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to tie the game at 3-3 but fell 5-4 to the Nashville Sounds (31-21) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 1-0.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 3-0 after three innings but answered back with three runs in the fourth to tie the game. Brewer Hicklen opened the scoring with an RBI double to left-center, Aaron Schunk followed with a sacrifice fly, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. laced a game-tying single with two outs to make it 3-3. The tie was short-lived as Nashville took a 4-3 lead in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Cooper Pratt and added another run in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Brock Wilken. Gwinnett cut it to 5-4 in the seventh on a two-out RBI double by Adam Zebrowski, but could not complete a comeback.

Key Contributors: Keirsey Jr. (2-for-4, run, RBI, 2 steals) had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit game. Nashville was led by Pratt (2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI) and Luis Matos (1-for-4, 2 RBIs). Brian Fitzpatrick (W, 3-1), Craig Yoho (S, 2), and three other Sounds relievers combined for 5.1 innings of one-run baseball.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett suffered its International League-leading 14th one-run loss of the year. Seven of the club's last eight losses have been by one run. Hicklen extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his RBI double, tying him with Jim Jarvis for the longest hitting streak on the club this year.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 27): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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