Hansen Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis Redbirds left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen earned the International Pitcher of the Week Award for his 5.0-inning shutout performance against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs).

Hansen allowed just two baserunners in his masterpiece on May 21 against Iowa to earn his first-career Triple-A victory in a 1-0 win. The left-handed pitcher struck out a Triple-A career-high tying six batters in the game.

Hansen became the first Redbirds player to be named International League Pitcher or Player of the Week this season. The award notches his second professional weekly honor. The left-handed pitcher earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Week honors in August 2023 with Palm Beach (A).

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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