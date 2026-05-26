SWB Game Notes - May 26, 2026

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcerster Red Sox (23-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-23)

May 26, 2026 | Game 50 | Home Game 25 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

LH Raymond Burgos (0-2, 7.00) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (1-2, 5.97)

Burgos (5/19 @ LHV): 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 SO, 82 P (52 S) [RailRiders, 15-4]

Kloffenstein (5/20 @ LHV): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 1 SO, 78 P (37 S) [IronPigs, 13-1]

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (May 24, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 in the series finale. SWB took it down to the wire, scoring the winning run in the ninth to split the week with their opponents.

Lehigh Valley starting the offense in the second inning after loading the bases. A fielding error and a wild pitch allowed the first two runs to score before Steward Berroa drove in one of his own for a 3-0 advantage.

The RailRiders got on the board in the next frame for a 3-2 score. Payton Henry and Kenedy Corona singled to reach and then Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. recorded a pair of RBIs along with his knock.

In the fourth frame, SWB went to work. Henry reached on an error and moved into scoring position on a Duke Ellis hit. After Corona utilized a sacrifice bunt to get him 90 feet from home, Lombard Jr. pushed a sacrifice fly to right field to score Henry as the tying run.

The score remained tied until the eighth inning when Felix Reyes doubled in a run to give the home team the lead.

The RailRiders bounced back down to their final out in the top of the ninth. Corona singled to reach and Lombard Jr. worked a walk. Yanquiel Fernández notched his first hit of the game, a double, to plate them both making it 5-4.

Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck tossed a quality start, going six and a third frames. He allowed just three runs, two earned, on 84 pitches. Brad Hanner (W, 3-0) pitched the final 1.2 innings, shutting down the IronPigs 1-2-3 to slam the door.

NEWS AND NOTES

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Yanquiel Fernández was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week for his performance against Lehigh Valley. Fernández batted .379 while playing in all six games in right field for the RailRiders. Fernández went 11-for-29 against the IronPigs, recording the most hits on the week in the entire International League. In addition, the power hitter smoked four homers and batted in twelve runs - both tied for most in the league. He also scored five runs of his own and stole a bag.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole 17 bases as a team this week to lead the entire International League. Duke Ellis swiped the most bags totalling seven to push his team-high to 22. He also leads the entire Yankee farm system. Jonathan Ornelas had three steals and Marco Luciano had a pair before heading to the Injured List. Five other RailRiders recorded a steal. The team has 70 swipes on the season which is actually in the upper third of the league.

VERSUS LEFTIES - The RailRiders have had limited opportunity against lefties this season, actually having taken the fifth least at-bats against southpaws in the International League. They are hitting just .240 as a team against left-handed pitches, but have recorded 14 total home runs. Duke Ellis and Jonthan Ornelas hold the highest batting average against southpaws thus far.

MESSINGER NOT MESSY - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.0 clean innings on Saturday, he has now pitched 15.0 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just two hits and five walks with thirteen strikeouts. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.41 in thirteen appearances through 29.0 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

HARDMAN'S HERE- Tyler Hardman had one hit in his first two games with the RailRiders. The Yankees promoted Hardman to SWB after batting .300 in 42 games with Somerset. He has hit the second most home runs (13) and is now tied with Spencer Jones (41)for the most runs batted in in the farm system. The 27-year-old has played every infield position this season, with his most reps coming at third base. Hardman was drafted by New York in the 5th round back in 2021 out of the University of Oklahoma.

WELCOME BACK- Spencer Jones and Yovanny Cruz return to SWB's roster after a stint in New York. Jones made Yankees debut on May 8 and went on to play 10 games. The #6 prospect had four hits and drove in two runs before being optioned down when Jose Caballero returned to the roster. Cruz went 2.1 clean innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three in his big-league debut.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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