RailRiders Drop Series Opener Despite Jones' Return Effort

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 6-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones returned to SWB, homering in his first at-bat and scoring two runs in defeat.

Worcester took an early lead four batters into the first inning against RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein. Anthony Seigler singled home Nate Eaton, and Mikey Romero pushed across another run with an RBI groundout for a 2-0 edge. With the bases loaded, Ali Sánchez threw out Seigler at third to close the frame.

The RailRiders tied the game in the home half of the first against Red Sox starter Raymond Burgos. After Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. doubled to lead off, Jones smoked a sweeper 115 MPH off the bat and 414 feet over the right center wall to level the game at two.

The Red Sox recaptured the lead in the third when Kristian Campbell reached on an error and scored on a single from Vinny Capra for a 3-2 advantage.

In the fifth, the RailRiders put runners into scoring position with one out, but Red Sox pitcher Alex Gamboa induced an inning-ending double play to hold the lead.

Worcester loaded the bases against Yankees #28 Prospect Eric Reyzelman with no one out in the sixth. Reyzelman struck out Matt Lloyd before being pulled for Yovanny Cruz, who allowed an RBI sacrifice fly for a 4-2 edge.

The RailRiders once again put runners in scoring position with one out in the sixth against Gamboa, but consecutive strikeouts left the runners stranded.

Eaton extended Worcester's lead in the eighth with a solo homer to left field, and a Seigler RBI double gave the Red Sox a four-run cushion.

In the home half of the frame, Tyler Hardman's RBI groundout scored Jones to narrow the gap 6-3. Jones was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks in the contest.

Kloffenstein (1-3) pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, walking five, and striking out three in the loss. Burgos tossed 2.0 frames, surrendering two runs on three hits. Gamboa (2-2) threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four in the win. Tommy Kahnle (S,3) worked the ninth for the save.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Wednesday afternoon for a School STEM Game. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Dom Hamel (1-6) will face the Red Sox's #6 Prospect Jake Bennett (2-2). Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-24







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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