WooSox Game Information

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WooSox Player Moves Today

Delete RHP Jacob Webb placed on development list.

Add LHP Tyler Samaniego following his option from Boston.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Nate Eaton SS Tsung-Che Cheng RF Kristian Campbell DH Anthony Seigler 3B Vinny Capra 2B Mikey Romero LF Allan Castro C Jason Delay 1B Matt Lloyd

LHP Raymond Burgos

MAY 26th WORCESTER (23-25) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (26-23) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (0-2, 7.00) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Adam Kloffenstein (1-2, 5.97)

Trying to Turn the Beat Around - The Worcester Red Sox will attempt to snap their season-high 5-game losing streak and win for the first time since Sunday, May 17 in Buffalo (4-0) when they open a 6-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) tonight at 6:05 pm at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. The WooSox were swept this past week in an abbreviated 5-game series at home by red-hot Rochester (winners of 16 of their last 19 games) and currently have dropped 5 games in a row to match their season-high 5-game losing skid from April 14-18 (all in Nashville). Worcester's longest losing streak all of last year was also 5 games (April 25-30, 2025) and they have not lost 6 straight since a 6-game losing streak from May 22-28, 2024. The WooSox also had one 6-game losing skid in 2023 (April 9-14). Their longest losing streak in their 5+ year history came in 2022 when they lost 10 consecutive games from May 5-15, 2022.

Sox vs. Yanks - Tonight's series opener can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM. This week/weekend marks Worcester's first visit to Moosic, PA this season and their only extended stay in the Montage Mountain region. The WooSox will return to Lackawanna County to face the RailRiders again but for only a 3-game series from July 17-19 just after the All-Star break. The RailRiders will return to Polar Park for a 6-game set from August 25-30. Earlier this month, the WooSox took 3 of 5 from Scranton/WB in an abbreviated series at Polar Park. The Sox won on May 5, 7-6; lost in 10-innings on May 6, 9-7; won their longest game in club-history on May 7 in 12-innings, 10-8; and won again on May 8, 8-3. The game on May 9 was rained out and eventually cancelled as the teams did not make it up the next day (a 3-2 Scranton/WB victory on May 10 to conclude the series) and will not make it up during this current 6-game set at PNC Field.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week/weekend:

Wed. 11:05 am LHP Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.84) vs. RHP Dom Hamel (1-6, 8.78)

Thur. 7:05 pm RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 6.49) vs. RHP Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.78)

Fri. 7:05 pm LHP Michael Sansone (1-3, 5.57) vs. RHP Elmer Rodriguez (1-3, 2.48)

Sat. 6:35 pm LHP Raymond Burgos (0-2, 7.00) vs. RHP Brendan Beck (3-2, 4.42)

Sun. 1:35 pm LHP Alec Gamboa (1-2, 4.50) vs. RHP Adam Kloffenstein

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 21 games is (21-for-73, .288) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored. Leads WooSox with a .350 batting average in 19 road games (21-for-60).

Allan Castro Hit safely in 3 of his last 4 games (5-for-15).

Jason Delay Has hit safely in 9 of his last 12 games (13-for-46, .283) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 5 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (12-for-32, .375) and in his last 23 games is 30-for-93, .323 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 13 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 6 games (6-for-18) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Mikey Romero Hit in 9 of his last 11 games (11-for-46) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 runs.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on May 12. Hit safely in 11 of his last 15 games (17-for-53, .321) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games. Has 14 stolen bases in his last 15 games and leads the league with 23 SB. Has been hit by pitch 13 times in his 32 games played to lead the league. Those 13 HBP already tie the all-time WooSox record (Eddy Alvarez in 2024 & Bobby Dalbec in 2023). The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .327 batting average at home in 15 games (16-for-49) w/ 17 SB.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 11 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 11 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 7 BB, 14 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Noah Song Has 6 straight scoreless relief appearances totaling 7.2 innings.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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