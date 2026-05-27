Bisons Walk off Winners against Lehigh Valley

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons won a thriller in walk-off fashion against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

Josh Rivera hit a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Bisons, defeating the IronPigs in the opening game of the series.

Bisons pitcher Pat Gallagher started the ballgame with three strikeouts in the first three innings, only giving up one hit. He made the spot start, his first career Triple-A start, and was one of five pitchers used by Buffalo in the win.

The IronPigs scored the first run of the evening in the top of the fourth inning. Liover Peguero hit a one run RBI sacrifice fly to score Felix Reyes, who while on base recorded his first stolen base of the season.

The Bisons countered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. Josh Kasevich showed off his speed with an RBI triple that scored Jonatan Clase from first base. Willie MacIver hit added an RBI base hit to score Kasevich from third, giving Buffalo their first lead of the night, 2-1.

Buffalo kept the momentum rolling with another run in the seventh. Kasevich earned his second RBI of the game with a single that scored Charles McAdoo to extend the Bisons' lead to 3-1.

Lehigh Valley cut into the lead in the top of the eighth inning as Dylan Moore hit his first home run of the season to make it 3-2.

In the top of ninth inning, Carter Kieboom tied the game with a solo home run. His homer, with Lehigh Valley down to the last out, sent the game to extra innings tied 3-3.

The IronPigs got extra innings started with Reyes hitting an RBI single to score Moore and give them a 4-3 lead.

However, in the bottom of the tenth inning, the Bisons had the bases loaded with no outs when Rivera hit his two-run base hit off of the glove of the Lehigh Valley short stop. Kaesvich scored the tying run, while MacIver scored the winning run for Buffalo's 5-4 victory.

The Bisons and the IronPigs are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday for game two of this series. CJ Van Eyk is slated to start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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