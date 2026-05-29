Blood Drive Returns to Louisville Slugger Field on June 3rd

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats and the American Red Cross will once again team up to support a critical community need by hosting a blood drive at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to participate. All blood donors will receive a $15 e-gift card as well as two ticket vouchers, redeemable for reserved seats at any Louisville Bats home game during the 2026 season. Additional exclusions may apply.

In addition, those who donate blood on June 3 will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards, courtesy of the American Red Cross. Full details on the $7,500 gift card sweepstakes are available on the American Red Cross Blood Services website.

To be eligible to donate, participants must bring a blood donor card or a valid driver's license, be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. Donors can choose either a blood or a Power Red donation during the blood drive.

Donors may park in the main Louisville Slugger Field lot at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets and enter through the East Gate archway. Signage inside the ballpark will direct donors to the correct location inside Louisville Slugger Field.

Advance registration is encouraged at the link below. Community members are invited to continue giving back and supporting a vital community need.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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