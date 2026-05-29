Bats Falter in 8-1 Loss to St. Paul

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats' plans for a second straight win were thwarted on Thursday night, as they fell to the St. Paul Saints 8-1 at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt struggled in his 11th start of the year, while the Bats failed to produce runs on the board until the ninth inning.

Leibrandt (L, 2-3) earned the nod for the Bats but immediately gave up offense to the Saints. After a leadoff walk, Royce Lewis rocketed a two-run home run out to left field to put St. Paul ahead 2-0 early. With that homer, it increases Leibrandt's tally to six given up in the first inning, which is now tied for first in all of Triple-A and tied for second in both the Minor and Major Leagues.

The Saints continued to pour it on in the second, notching two singles and a walk to load the bases. Noah Cardenas took advantage and flew a shot over the left field wall for a grand slam and a 6-0 lead. After giving up a single and a double, Leibrandt was pulled and finished his outing at 1.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and two home runs. Jose Franco relieved Leibrandt and forced two ground outs to end the inning, but the Bats surrendered another run in the third off a throwing error, followed by a sacrifice fly in the fourth to extend St. Paul's lead to 8-0.

The Bats managed just two hits until the fifth inning, where both Austin Hendrick and Garrett Hampson notched singles to reach base with two outs. However, Edwin Arroyo flied out to end the inning and kept the Bats scoreless. Louisville managed to work two walks in the sixth but came up short once again. Anthony Misiewicz tossed 1.1 scoreless innings, marking his eighth scoreless outing in a row for the Bats.

Kyle Nicolas and Connor Phillips both tossed scoreless outings down the stretch, with Phillips making his 2026 season debut for the Bats. Austin Hendrick broke the scoreless seal for the Bats in the ninth by flying a 412-foot home run out to right field for his second in his first seven games with Louisville. The Bats managed to place runners on the corners afterwards, but were foiled in their rally attempt. Saints starter Ryan Gallagher (W, 1-1) tossed five scoreless innings with five strikeouts to limit the Bats offense.

Next Game: Friday, May 29, 7:15 p.m. ET vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (2-4, 6.32) vs. Saints LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 1.84)

Promos: Friday's promotions include Military Appreciation Night, where all active and retired military members, plus their immediate family, can receive a free ticket to the game.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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