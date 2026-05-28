Late Offense Propels Redbirds over Storm Chasers

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (25-27) fell 5-2 to the Memphis Redbirds (32-21) despite an early lead on Wednesday night. Omaha led 1-0 from the 2nd inning through the 5th, but Memphis plated 5 runs between the 6th and 8th innings to take a second straight win.

Ben Sears opened the game by striking out the side in a perfect top of the 1st inning, then worked around a pair of baserunners for a scoreless 2nd inning.

The Storm Chasers were the first on the board thanks to an RBI single from Gavin Cross that plated Luca Tresh to make it 1-0 Omaha in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Sears then worked a 1-2-3 frame in the 3rd inning and Anthony Gose managed scoreless 4th and 5th innings, but Jose Cuas allowed a leadoff home run in the top of the 6th inning that tied the game 1-1.

Omaha called on Beck Way (5-3) for the top of the 7th inning, but he allowed an RBI single and 2-run home run before taking a comebacker off the leg and exiting the game trailing 4-1. Luke Jackson took over with a runner on first and nobody out, then induced a double play and strikeout to get out of the frame.

Jackson struck out the first batter in the top of the 8th inning, but after back-to-back singles, Eric Cerantola stepped onto the mound. He allowed an RBI single to drive in an inherited runner, but finished the frame with a forceout and strikeout.

Cerantola returned for the 9th inning and despite not allowing a run in the frame, the Storm Chasers scored just one run in the bottom half on an RBI single from Cross, falling 5-2.

The Storm Chasers will host the Redbirds for Game 3 of the series on Thursday night. Omaha has Henry Williams scheduled to start with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

Late Offense Propels Redbirds over Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers

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