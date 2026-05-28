Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, June 2-7

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, June 7 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Lou Gehrig Day: June 2 marks Lou Gehrig Day, increasing awareness of the ALS disease that took the life of Lou Gehrig and continues to take the lives of too many people each year. Join the Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark as they continue to celebrate Lou Gehrig Day with the ALS Association, presented by Duval Ford.

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Wednesday, June 3, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. **Dogs are prohibited from Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, Haskell Suite Level, PNC Home Plate Club and the Harbour Hall presented by Harbour Dental Care.

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Pink Tides of Hope: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Pink Tides of Hope as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wear It Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp & Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive one of these "I got that dawg in me" t-shirts. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Thursday, June 4, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Pride Night, presented by River City Pride: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and River City Pride as they welcome the LGBTQ+ community, friends, family and organizations to celebrate a Pride Night! All are welcome for a night of inclusion and fun!

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, June 5, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Hair Band Night: Rock out at VyStar Ballpark as the Jumbo Shrimp play music from iconic hairbands! Bonus points to fans who dress up as a hairband member.

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Jacob Berry Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by VyStar Credit Union & Rolland Reash Plumbing: The man...the myth...the legend who sealed the 2025 Triple-A National Championship with a walk off home run for the Jumbo Shrimp. Be sure to get to VyStar Ballpark early and the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a Jacob Berry bobblehead. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Viva Las DUUUVAL: Come out to VyStar Ballpark and relive the Triple-A National Championship win in Vegas last year! What happens in Vegas, comes back to DUUUVAL!

Sunday, June 7, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Junior Jumbos Takeover: Be part of the action as a Junior Jumbo with a pregame parade for all members and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch, be the Play Ball Kid, and much more throughout the game. To sign up, click MORE INFO or reach out to sydney@jaxshrimp.com with questions.

Kids Meme Day: Yes, this was intentionally put on 6/7. Sorry not sorry. Come out to VyStar Ballpark as the Jumbo Shrimp salute all the kids memes... even the trending ones that get stuck in your head.

Sonic the Hedgehog Meet and Greet: Come out to VyStar Ballpark and meet Sonic the Hedgehog!

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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