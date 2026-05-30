Stripers See Two Leads Slip Away in 4-3 Loss to Nashville

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Jim Jarvis fell a homer shy of the cycle and Brett Wisely had a pair of RBI singles, but the Gwinnett Stripers (29-26) saw 2-0 and 3-2 leads fall away in a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds (33-22) on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett trails the series 3-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers struck first, getting two runs off Robert Gasser in the first inning on RBI singles by Wisely and Aaron Schunk. Nashville tied it up at 2-2 in the third on a two-run homer by Ramon Rodriguez (3). Gwinnett pushed ahead 3-2 in the sixth as Jarvis tripled and scored on a two-out single by Wisely. The lead was short-lived as the Sounds went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring balk and RBI single by Jett Williams. Jarvis singled with one out in the eighth, but the Stripers were unable to plate the tying run.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (3-for-4, double, triple, run) and Wisely (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined for five of Gwinnett's six hits. Rodriguez (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) and Williams (1-for-3, RBI) drove in three of Nashville's four runs. Following 5.0 innings from Gasser, Sounds' relievers Jared Koenig (W, 1-0), Drew Rom (H, 4), and Brian Fitzpatrick (S, 1) combined on 4.0 one-run innings.

Noteworthy: The loss was Gwinnett's International League-leading 15th by one run this year (8-15). Brewer Hicklen went 0-for-4, snapping his team-best 13-game hitting streak. Jarvis has reached base safely in 45 of 49 games (91.8%) with the Stripers this year.

Next Game (Saturday, May 30): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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