Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons generated just four hits, as they fell 5-4 to Lehigh Valley in extra innings on Friday evening at Sahlen Field.
Willie MacIver and Riley Tirotta both led Buffalo with two RBI. MacIver recorded one on a sac-fly in the first and the other on a double in the sixth. As for Tirotta, he got his RBI on a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
The Bisons broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the first inning. Willie MacIver launched a sac-fly to center field, allowing Carlos Mendoza to score from third base.
Lehigh Valley stole the lead from Buffalo in the top of the third. Felix Reyes smoked a two-run homer to left field to put the IronPigs up 2-1.
After four straight scoreless innings from the Bisons, they tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth inning. MacIver drilled his RBI double into left-center field.
The IronPigs responded to start the seventh. Caleb Ricketts hit a two-RBI double into right field, giving Lehigh Valley a 4-2 advantage.
Tirotta kept Buffalo in the game in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs in the inning, Tirotta launched his two-run homer to left field to even the score.
The game went into extra innings, and the IronPigs got the lead back at the top of the eleventh inning. Paul McIntosh singled to center field to drive in Dylan Carlson.
Buffalo and Lehigh Valley are scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. pitch on Thursday for game four of the series. The IronPigs lead the series 3-1. Grant Rogers will get the start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 5:45 p.m.
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