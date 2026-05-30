Pinckney, Lipscomb, and Morales (twice), all Homer in Winning Effort, Glasser Notches Game-Winning Hit

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After having their 10-game winning streak snapped Thursday, the Rochester Red Wings (33-21) bounced back with an 11-inning, 9-8 win against the Syracuse Mets (28-26) in a Friday night thriller. Down 7-1 at one point and trailing by a run with two outs in the ninth, 3B Yohandy Morales clubbed his second homer of the night to tie the game and send things to extra innings. 2B Phillip Glasser notched the game-winning hit, a softly hit single to the right side for the Red Wings' second walkoff win of the season. 2B-3B Trey Lipscomb notched three hits in the victory, including his 10th homer of the season and 11th double, while CF Andrew Pinckney notched his seventh homer of the season as part of a two-hit night.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, 3B Yohandy Morales legged out a double into left-center field. Morales later scored on a single by 1B Abimelec Ortiz, giving the Wings an early 1-0 lead.

After two quiet innings, the Mets erupted in the top of the third. LF Ji Hwan Bae led off with a walk and advanced to second on a single by C Kevin Parada. Bae scored on a single from former Red Wing Jackson Cluff, while Parada moved to second, tying the game at one. Both Parada and Cluff came around to score on a double by DH Nick Morabito, putting the Mets ahead 3-1. Morabito advanced to third on an infield single by 2B Yonny Hernández before 1B Christian Arroyo launched a three-run home run to extend the lead to 6-1. RF Ryan Clifford followed with a solo homer of his own, capping a seven-run inning and giving Syracuse a 7-1 advantage.

The Red Wings began chipping away in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Abimelec Ortiz ripped a single into left-center field before LF Andrew Pinckney launched a two-run home run 402 feet to right. The blast left his bat at 119 mph, the highest exit velocity on a home run at any level this season, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Rochester continued its comeback in the fourth. RF Robert Hassell III opened the inning with his eighth double of the season, and the next batter, 2B Trey Lipscomb, crushed his 10th home run of the year. The 361-foot blast left his bat at 95.2 mph and trimmed the deficit to 7-5.

After scoreless fifth and sixth innings, C Harry Ford drew a walk to begin the bottom of the seventh. Morales then launched his 11th home run of the season, a 377-foot shot with an exit velocity of 103.4 mph, tying the game at 7-7.

The Mets regained the lead in the top of the eighth. Bae singled and stole second before scoring on a double by Parada, putting Syracuse back in front, 8-7.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and Rochester down to its final out, Morales delivered once again. The third baseman crushed his second home run of the night, a 426-foot blast with an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, tying the game at 8-8 and sending it to extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, C Riley Adams began the bottom of the 11th as the automatic runner and advanced to third on a throwing error. With the winning run 90 feet away, 2B Phillip Glasser lined a walk-off single into right field, scoring Adams and lifting Rochester to a thrilling 9-8 victory.

LHP Jackson Kent got the start for Rochester, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing eight hits, two home runs, and seven earned runs. The southpaw struck out six and walked two. RHP Seth Shuman was the first reliever out of the bullpen, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings while recording four outs. RHP Andre Granillo followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. RHP Zak Kent was the third reliever used by Rochester, working 0.1 innings while surrendering two hits, one walk, and one run. RHP Eddy Yean followed with 1.2 innings of relief, recording five outs to keep the Wings within striking distance. RHP Luke Young closed out the pitching effort for Rochester, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out one batter to earn the win as the Wings completed their comeback victory.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is 3B Yohandys Morales. The former Miami Hurricane crushed two home runs and hit a double, going 3-for-5 Friday night. Morales improves his slashing line to .352/.428/.610 this season, with a team-leading 12 home runs and 33 RBI.

Rochester will play game five of the series against the Red Sox Saturday at 6:45 p.m., as they will look to win two in a row and 12 of their last 13. RHP Jack Wenninger will start for the Mets.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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