Bats Homers Spark 11-7 Comeback Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats rallied back from a four-run deficit for the second time in three days, again getting an inside-the-park home run and a multi-homer performance to beat the St. Paul Saints 11-7 on Friday night.

Michael Toglia got the Bats offense started in the second with a 418-foot opposite foot one run to the Miller Time Taphouse in right-center field. But the early lead wouldn't last as the Saints pushed across five runs across against Chase Petty over the next two innings to take a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Bats' bats awoke to even the score. Following a single from Noelvi Marte, Toglia crushed his second home run of the night on a towering fly ball that just stayed fair inside the left field line to cut the deficit in half at 5-3. A double from Francisco Urbaez and an Ivan Johnson single put runners on the corners before an Austin Hendrick ground out plated a run. Will Banfield then tied the game with a single up the middle.

Kaelen Culpepper's home run restored the Saints' lead at 6-5 in the fifth, but the Bats got the run right back on anIvan Johnson RBI Single in the bottom half. Bats starter Chase Petty departed after five innings, allowing six runs, five earned, with five strikeouts in a no-decision.

St. Paul again took the lead with a home run in the seventh, this time by Ben Ross off Bats reliever Zach McCambley. Louisville responded in the bottom of the frame as Edwin Arroyo's high fly ball hit the right field fence and bounced away from the Saints defense, allowing Arroyo to scamper all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, the Bats' second inside-the-park shot in the last three games, to tie the game at seven.

After a scoreless inning from McCambley in the seventh, an RBI single from Urbaez put the Bats ahead 8-7 before Banfield put the game out of reach with a long three-run homer to left-center to make it 11-7. From there, Hunter Parks and Luis Mey pitched the final two innings to wrap up the win.

Arroyo's inside-the-park home run followed a Hector Rodriguez inside-the-park homer on Wednesday, marking the first time in Bats franchise history the club has hit multiple inside-the-park home runs in the same series.

Next Game: Saturday, May 30, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

Probable Pitchers: Bats starting pitcher TBD vs. Saints RHP John Klein (1-1, 6.10)

Promos: Saturday's game is We Love Lou Night, with giveaways happening throughout the game. The Bats will also be playing as the Derby City Mint Juleps, and fireworks will light up the Louisville sky following the game.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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