Norfolk Loses on Seven-Run Inning

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (21-34) fell to the Durham Bulls (23-32), 7-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park. A seven-run seventh inning put away the Tides to even the series at 2-2.

Heston Kjerstad extended his hitting streak to five games early, lacing an RBI double. He later scored to make it 2-0, when Sam Huff knocked him in on his first of two hits on the night.

The offense stayed hot for the Tides, scratching across a run each in the third and fourth inning. Tides starter Chris Kachmar made his 2026 debut after signing a minor league contract today. He went 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

Norfolk's night would be spoiled in the seventh, allowing seven runs to the Bulls. The Tides would not record a hit after the third inning, losing the game 7-4.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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