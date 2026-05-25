Norfolk Drops Final Game of Road Trip
Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (19-32) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (29-22), 6-5, at Vystar Ballpark. The Tides finish the two-week road trip with a 4-8 record.
The lone run scored for the Tides in the early part of the game was by Heston Kjerstad, who belted his first home run of the season on MLB Rehab assignment. He would get the second run across for the Tides in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.
Down 5-2 in the ninth, Johnathan Rodríguez brought the Tides within one run on a two-run double. Bryan Ramos pinch-ran for him and scored on the game-tying RBI single by Creed Willems to force extras.
However, Jacksonville managed to walk-off again for a second straight night, beating Norfolk 6-5. The Tides return home Tuesday to host the Durham Bulls. First pitch at Harbor Park is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
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