Tides Drop Fourth Straight Game

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Norfolk Tides (18-30) fell 9-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-21) Thursday night from VyStar Ballpark. Norfolk has dropped the first three games in Jacksonville and has now lost four straight.

Johnathan Rodríguez (1-4, HR, RBI) homered in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring for the Tides. Sam Huff (1-3, HR, RBI) later homered in the eighth, supplying the Tides' only other run of the game. Willy Vasquez (1-3) made his fifth pitching appearance of the season for Norfolk, coming in for the bottom of the eighth.

Norfolk and Jacksonville will face off again tomorrow at 7:05 PM from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Nestor German (1-1, 4.54) will get the start for the Tides opposite RHP Ryan Gusto (4-2, 4.42) and the Jumbo Shrimp.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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