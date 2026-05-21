Bats Return to Louisville for Series Matchup with St. Paul

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field for another home series to round out the month of May. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, May 26, to Sunday, May 31 against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The week features several exciting promotions and activities for fans of all ages, including Purr at the Park on Tuesday, where fans can bring their favorite felines for a day of baseball action, Military Appreciation Night on Friday, where active and retired military members and immediate family can receive free outfield reserved tickets, and We Love Lou night, where the Bats will be giving away various prizes each inning from local Louisville companies and be wearing their Derby City Mint Julep jerseys.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Wednesday and Friday, while streaming on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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