Bats Lose 2-1 in Rainy Battle with Columbus
Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats suffered the second loss of the day on Wednesday afternoon, coming up short 2-1 against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. Eugenio Suarez recorded a double in his rehab assignment, while Davis Daniel left his start early with an injury.
Daniel got the start and tossed two scoreless innings to start the day. He got his first strikeout in the third inning, but a miscommunication on a ground ball to Michael Toglia resulted in a collision with the runner, bringing Daniel to the ground. After some time on the ground, Daniel made the effort to warm up on the mound to return, but manager Pat Kelly made the decision to relieve him for Lyon Richardson. Daniel lasted 2.2 innings, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Richardson got out of the third but ran into trouble in the fourth. With one out, Cleveland's No. 3 prospect Ralphy Velasquez hit his first Triple-A hit, smacking a double into left field. Richardson walked another batter, then a throwing error by Will Banfield on a dribbler allowed Velasquez to score. Kody Huff added an RBI single on a liner to center field to put Columbus up 2-0 after the inning.
The Bats were held to just two hits until the top of the sixth, where Hector Rodriguez doubled, and Noelvi Marte beat out an infield single. Despite the two hits, the Bats remained scoreless against the Columbus pitching staff, who only combined for four strikeouts up to that point. However, Garrett Hampson got the Bats on the board in the seventh, knocking in Will Banfield after he reached on a single with two outs. Despite the effort, the Bats went hitless in the last two innings and fell to the Clippers 2-1.
Next Game: Thursday, May 21, 12:05 p.m. ET at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (4-2, 8.68) vs. Clippers RHP Austin Peterson (0-1, 3.60)
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