Bats to Bring Back Nothing Night on July 8

Published on May 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After widespread national attention and an overwhelming fan response last week, the Louisville Bats announced today that Nothing Night will return to Louisville Slugger Field for a second time this season on Wednesday, July 8.

The Bats hosted their annual Nothing Night for the fourth consecutive year for last Tuesday night's series opener against Indianapolis. The game featured no walk-up music, videos, ad reads, or on-field promotions, just the crack of the bat and soft organ tunes in the background from Bats organist Al Greener.

Originally designed as a break from the constant noise surrounding modern sports, Nothing Night quickly became one of the most talked-about promotions in Minor League Baseball. The promotion received national attention from ESPN, The Athletic, and Front Office Sports, while also drawing social media reaction from Major League Baseball and baseball fans across the country.

"We planned on this being a fun idea for one game," Bats President Greg Galiette said. "But after the positive reaction that Nothing Night received, we wanted to give fans another chance to experience a one-of-a-kind night at the ballpark."

For the July 8 game against the Omaha Storm Chasers, fans can once again expect a noticeably quieter ballpark experience focused almost entirely on the game itself.

The game will also feature discounted tickets and concession items. For $4, fans can purchase tickets in the LG&E Power Alley in left field. 16-ounce sodas and popcorn are each available for $2, while hot dogs will be $4 at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

In addition, Wednesday's game will be Senior Night at the ballpark, with half-price tickets available for fans ages 55 and older. Seniors can also take a stroll around the bases after the game.

The second nothing night of the season will begin at 6:35 p.m., on Wednesday, July 8. Until then, the Bats continue their first-half schedule with a six-game road series this week against the Columbus Clippers beginning on Tuesday night at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from May 18, 2026

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