Bats Split Twin Bill with Indians

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats split a doubleheader with the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon, falling behind early and taking a 10-7 loss in the opener before a late rally earned them a 5-3 win in the second game.

In the opener, the Indians jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with a flurry of hits off Chase Petty in the first. Although the Bats got a run back on a Michael Chavis solo homer in the second, the Indians padded their lead with three runs in the third, capped by a two-run homer from Dominic Fletcher.

Three more Indians runs in the fifth appeared to put the game out of reach at 10-3. However, the Bats rallied for four in the bottom of the seventh including Garrett Hampson's first home run as a Bat, a two-run shot. But with the tying run on deck, Ivan Johnson flew out to end a 10-7 loss.

Petty took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits in three innings. Chavis went 3-for-4 while two other Bats recorded a pair of hits in the opening loss.

The second game started similarly disappointing for the Bats, as a pair of first inning home runs off Brandon Leibrandt put the visitors up 2-0.

Louisville answered an inning later, loading the bases with nobody out before Hampson lined a game-tying two-run single to center.

The 2-2 tie would remain until the fifth, as Leibrandt settled down to keep the Indians off the board for the rest of his start. He allowed the two runs on four hits with two walks over five innings to earn his first win of the season and his first with Louisville since August 8, 2024 vs. Charlotte.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Bats got the breakthrough they were looking for. Edwin Arroyo reached on a leadoff single and promptly stole second before Hector Rodriguez drove him in with a double to the gap in right-center off to give the Bats their first lead. Noelvi Marte then crushed a two-run homer off former Bats and Reds teammate Joe La Sorsa, giving the Bats breathing room at 5-2.

Indianapolis got a run back off Hunter Parks in the sixth before Anthony Misiewicz was called on to escape a jam with the tying runs on base and did so by striking out Termarr Johnson to preserve a 5-3 lead. In the seventh, Yunior Marte shut the door on the Indians to wrap up the win, earn the save, and secure a series split.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 19, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Sam Benschoter (2-1, 6.04) vs. Clippers RHP Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 2.50)







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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