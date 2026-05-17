Bisons Play Ball Weekend Free Clinic Returns Saturday, June 6

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons want to inspire everyone to 'Play Ball.' Whether it's developing the ability to drive the ball to the opposite field or just running as fast as you can around the bases, just getting on the diamond and playing our National Pastime brings out the future stars of the game while also providing healthy exercise and uniting friends and communities.

That's why the Bisons have once again teamed up with Major League Baseball, the Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program and Molina Healthcare to be part of MLB's '2026 Play Ball Weekend.' with a FREE 1-Day Clinic to give kids a great chance to learn, play and just have fun with the greatest game in the world! This year's clinic is Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Walden Park (Bakos) in Buffalo

Open kids aged 5-16 (REGISTRATION IS OPEN), the clinic will include instruction on hitting, fielding, throwing, catching and running before a complimentary lunch is served. All participants will then be able to participate in a Home Run Derby competition. ALL Kids in attendance at the clinic will receive two complimentary tickets to the Bisons Youth Baseball Game on Sunday, June 14 against the Syracuse Mets while the first 200 children at the Play Ball Clinic's check in on June 6 will also receive a FREE Franklin Bat & Ball Set.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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