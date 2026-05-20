Ward Homers in Loss to Syracuse

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons surrendered six runs in the bottom of the first inning and were unable to complete the comeback in their 9-5 loss to the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Je'Von Ward homered in the loss, collecting his third home run in the last four games. His two-run home run in the top of the third inning helped start the rally that eventually brought Buffalo within a run in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Syracuse Mets quickly blew the game open with a scoring barrage. Christian Arroyo got it started in the first at bat with a solo home run to left field. Ji Hwan Bae followed with a two-run RBI triple. Christian Pasche made it 4-0 with a one-run RBI. Ben Rortvedt toped it off with a two-run home run along the right field line to make it 6-0 Mets. Everything clicked early on for Syracuse with 7 hits in the inning.

Ward's two-run home run to right field got the Bisons on the scoreboard and trimmed the deficit to 6-2. The homer followed a walk to Josh Rivera that began the inning.

The Bisons shifted momentum in their favor with a three-run fifth inning. Josh Kasevich hit a ground ball for a one-run RBI. Charles McAdoo immediately followed by crushing a ball to center field to score two more. Syracuse found themselves clinging to a 6-5 lead in front of their home crowd.

Buffalo ensured a run-free sixth inning with a strikeout and ground ball double play with Devereaux Harrison pitching for the team.

Eric Wagaman brought home two runs on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning for Syracuse. Ben Rortvedt skied a sacrifice fly ball to score Ryan Clifford from third base. The three runs of insurance allowed the Mets to extend the lead to 9-5.

The Bisons and the Mets are scheduled for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch on Wednesday morning in game two of the series. Chad Dallas is slated to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 10:45 a.m.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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