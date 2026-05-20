Louisville at Columbus Suspended

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Tonight's game between the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers has been suspended due to rain. It will pick up in the 8th inning tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20th at 12:05pm. Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will start approximately 30 minutes after completion and will be a 9-inning game.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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