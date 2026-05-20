Morales & Lipscomb Homer, King Logs RBI Single in Triple-A Debut

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Delayed by an hour due to rain on a hot and humid evening in New England, the Rochester Red Wings (26-20) began their six-game road trip against the Worcester Red Sox (23-21) on Tuesday evening. The Red Wings fell behind early, but jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the seventh and held off a late WooSox rally to win 7-6. 1B Yohandy Morales stayed red hot out of the third spot in the order, clubbing his 10th homer of the season and ninth double as part of a three-hit night. Nationals No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) SS Seaver King picked up a pair of hits in his Triple-A debut, including an RBI single in the fourth.

The WooSox struck first early in the first after C Nate Eaton doubled on a line drive to center field, followed by a shot to left field sent by DH Anthony Siegler for a single that sent Eaton home to put Worcester up 1-0. Rochester quickly got out of the half-inning shortly after.

The Red Wings had their equalizer in the top of the third after 2B Trey Lipscomb blasted his eighth home run of the season, tying the game at 1-1. The Red Sox responded with two consecutive doubles in the bottom half, starting with a SS Tsung-Che Cheng line drive to center field, followed by another by 2B Mikey Romero that scored Cheng. Rochester was able to escape the inning and send the ballgame to the fourth with the score still 2-1.

Rochester once again had an answer for the WooSox and themselves a busy half-inning in the fourth. Yohandy Morales smacked his 52nd hit of the season to center field, followed by a deflected grounder to second base by CF Andrew Pinckney, sending Morales to second safely. SS Seaver King took advantage with the men on base after yet another shot was sent to center field for his first Triple-A hit, which scored Morales and tied the game at two. RF Robert Hassell III gave the Red Wings their second infield single of the half inning, allowing King to advance to second. With bases loaded, Trey Lipscomb drew his ninth walk of the year, allowing Pinckney to cross the plate and give Rochester their first lead of the series, 3-2.

The WooSox threatened with bases loaded in the ensuing half-inning after two walks and a fielding error. Tsung-Che Cheng grounded into a force out, sending LF Allan Castro home. The Wings were able to avoid further damage, entering the fifth inning tied at 3-3.

Rochester wasted no time to regain the lead after a sequence of events that began with a LF Christian Franklin walk, followed by a C Harry Ford line drive single that put runners on the corners. Immediately after, YoYo Morales logged his 26th RBI of the season via a double to center field, sending Franklin home to make the score 4-3. With only one out, Andrew Pinckney grounded out, allowing Harry Ford to scamper home, extending the lead to 5-3. Seaver King was hit by a pitch shortly after, and this was followed up by an RBI single from Robert Hassell III, sending Morales home to give the Red Wings a three-run inning and a lead at 6-3.

Two innings later, in a 10-pitch battle between rehabbing big-leaguer Danny Coulombe and Yohandy Morales, Rochester extended their lead to 7-3 after YoYo Morales smashed his 10th homer of the season into right-center field.

Worcester carved into the Rochester lead in the bottom of the seventh, after they managed to threaten with bases loaded. Tsung-Che Cheng walked, Nate Eaton drove in a line drive single, and RF Kristian Campbell was hit by a pitch. The opportunity was capitalized on after Anthony Siegler roped an RBI single to right field, sending Cheng and Eaton home. Shortly after, Vinny Capra popped out on a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Campbell to tag up home, cutting the Red Wings' lead to 7-6. Following a pitching change from RHP Zak Kent to LHP Zach Penrod, Rochester escaped further damage to hang on to the lead.

After a scoreless eighth inning that ended with a diving catch by Christian Franklin, the Red Wings entered the bottom of the ninth still up only one run, as LHP Erik Tolman looked to record his third save of the season. With one out, Vinny Capra singled to center field, following another single to center field by Allan Castro. Worcester substituted the tying base runner with pinch-runner Max Ferguson at second. Following a groundout, Ferguson reached third, and Castro reached second, as Rochester needed one more out to close out game one. C Jason Delay grounded out to third, and the Red Wings were able to hold off the late push from the WooSox, winning 7-6.

RHP Andry Lara took the mound to begin Rochester's road trip. The Venezuelan native had 5.0 innings of work, the fifth game this season in which he marked that many or more. Lara allowed three runs on four hits, while logging three strikeouts. Rehabbing RHP Clayton Beeter replaced Lara in the bottom of the sixth. The former Los Angeles Dodger put in 1.0 inning of work and had one strikeout on three batters faced. Zak Kent came in the bottom of the seventh. The former Texas Ranger pitched 0.2 innings and allowed three runs on two hits. Zach Penrod replaced Kent in the same inning. The Idaho native pitched 1.0 inning and allowed two hits while throwing 11 strikes. RHP Jack Sinclair came in for 0.1 of an inning and faced one batter before Erik Tolman came in to close for Rochester in the bottom of the ninth. Tolman recorded his third save of the season after allowing two hits and one strikeout.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Yohandy Morales. The former Miami Hurricane logged three hits, scoring three runs, with two RBI. He sent a sharp line drive double in the top of the fifth and smashed a 105.4 MPH homer in the top of the seventh. Morales has now climbed to tied for seventh in international hitting for home runs with ten, third in hits with 54, and sixth in runs with 34.

Rochester will face Worcester in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday at 6:05 P.M. RHP Chandler Champlain will start on the mound for the seventh time this season against WooSox southpaw Jake Bennett.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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