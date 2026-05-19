Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 at Worcester

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (25-20) vs. Worcester Red Sox (23-20)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (1-2, 5.45) vs. LHP Raymond Burgos (0-1, 1.80)

PIG ROAST: On a sun-soaked Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching above 80 degrees, the Rochester Red Wings looked to pick up three-straight wins in the series finale against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs...the Red Wings' offense was led by 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO, who drove in two RBI, totaling eight runs driven in this series from the Venezuelan native...LF DYLAN CREWS additionally smoked two doubles to the wall, his ninth and 10th doubles of the season...RHP LUIS PERALES and company shut out the IronPigs for Rochester's second consecutive and fifth total shutout of the season (4th against LHV)...Rochester used their off-day on Monday to travel to Worcester for the first time this season, looking to extend their winning streak to four straight games in the opener tonight...RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for the Red Wings against WooSox southpaw Raymond Burgos...

Rochester has now won back-to-back six-game series for the first time since 2024, when they took five of six from IND (6/25-30) and BUF (7/1-6).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for Rochester tonight with 41 strikeouts across 34.2 innings pitched this season, third-most among all Red Wings pitchers...the Venezuela native is coming off his seventh start (8th app.) on 5/13 vs. LHV, where he allowed seven earned on six hits while striking out and walking a pair...away from ESL Ballpark this season, Lara is 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA (3 ER/21.2 IP) across four appearances (3 GS), while racking up 25 strikeouts to just two walks for a Triple-A-leading road K/BB of 12.50...

Tonight's start marks the 98th of Lara's MiLB career.

WE LIKE OUR WINGS HOT: With Sunday afternoon's victory, the Red Wings moved to a season-high five games over .500, taking sole possession of first place in the International League East division, 2.0 games back of Memphis for the league-lead...after beginning the season 14-17 after a loss to Worcester 5/1, Rochester has posted the best record of any Triple-A team with an 11-3 mark over their next 14 games...over that stretch since 5/2, Red Wings pitchers have led the way with a 3.48 ERA (47 ER/121.2 IP), the second-best mark among all Triple-A teams...they also lead with eight saves, a 1.14 WHIP, .212 batting average against, and have allowed the fewest runs among all 30 teams (49)...they also lead in shutouts (3), have allowed the second-fewest walks (45), and rank seventh in strikeouts (126).

DOUBLE IT AND GIVE IT TO THE NEXT PERSON: LF DYAN CREWS went 2-for-4 on Sunday with a pair of doubles and two runs scored, pulling him into a tie with 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ for the team lead in two-baggers (10)...across 21 games at ESL Ballpark this season, Crews carries a .351/.407/.649 slash line with 12 XBH (5 HR, 3B, 6 2B) and 15 of his 20 RBI, while adding seven walks and 18 runs scored...the former LSU Tiger is one of three Red Wings to log double-digit multi-hit games this season (11), joining INF YOHANDY MORALES (13) and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY (10)...

Crews averages 94.7 MPH on batted balls this season, eighth-highest in the International League and one spot ahead of OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN (9th, 94.6).

THE NEXT PERSON: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO went 3-for-4 Sunday afternoon with a pair of doubles, two RBI, and a run scored...the Venezuelan native drove in eight RBI during the Lehigh Valley series...it marked his second game this season with multiple doubles, with the first coming on 4/30 against Worcester... he now holds the second-highest slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.801) on the Red Wings roster, trailing only 3B YOHANDY MORALES in both categories...

Sunday afternoon marked the first time that two Red Wings players (Chaparro, DYLAN CREWS) each recorded two doubles in the same game since INF TREY LIPSCOMB and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY on 7/20/2025 at LHV.

PINCK PONY CLUB: Contributing to Rochester's low-scoring win Sunday afternoon, RF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 2-for-3 an RBI...the Alabama native has now driven in a run in four consecutive games dating back to 5/14, tied for the second-longest active RBI streak in the International League...he now has 175 total hits as a Red Wing since his debut on 8/27/2024 at SWB, seventh-most among all Rochester hitters in the Nationals era (since 2021) and one behind Andrew Stevenson in sixth place...he also ranks sixth with 99 total RBI, 13 behind Jake Alu in fifth (112)...

Pinckney's 27 RBI lead all Red Wings hitters this season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2007: The Rochester Red Wings and Norfolk Tides battled in a 14-inning marathon 19 years ago today, with the Red Wings coming out on top in walkoff fashion by a score of 3-2...1B GLENN WILLIAMS drove in the winning run with an RBI double to center field that scored DH GARRETT JONES ...current Rochester skipper MATT LECROY had just laced a single up the middle in the previous at-bat, moving Jones into scoring position...LHP RICKY BARRETT picked up the win on the mound that night, recording the final nine outs on one hit while striking out two and walking none.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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