Abimelec Ortiz and Brady House Each Go Deep Twice in Victory

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings (32-20) looked to pick up their 10th straight win Wednesday night against the Syracuse Mets (27-25) for the first time since 1992. Rochester did just that, defeating Syracuse 8-4 behind multi-home run performances from 1B Abimelec Ortiz and 3B Brady House. DH Harry Ford also picked up a pair of hits in the win, including an RBI double while adding a base-on-balls.

The Mets bats started strong in the top of the first as 2B Yonny Herńandez and 3B Christian Arroyo both singled with one out in the frame. Two batters later and with two outs, Syracuse DH Andy Ibáñez blasted a three-run home run into the visiting bullpen in left field, giving the Mets an early 3-0 lead.

LF Christian Franklin walked to kick off the ensuing half-inning for the Wings. Franklin scored on a deep double by Ford, cutting the Mets' lead to 3-1. Abimelec Ortiz then homered for the fourth straight game, tying the game at 3-3. Brady House crushed a homer 400 feet to left field with an exit velocity of 110.5 MPH, giving the Wings a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the fourth with two outs, former Red Wing SS Jackson Cluff laid down a bunt single, and promptly stole second. He came around to score on a single from his teammate, C Kevin Parada, tying the score at 4-4.

Franklin led off the bottom of the fifth with a double into the Bermuda Triangle in left-center field. Then, Abimelec Ortiz smashed his second homer of the game, 416 feet with an exit velocity of 103.8 MPH, to give the Wings a 6-4 lead. RF Andrew Pinckney then hit an infield single and advanced to second on a walk from CF Joey Wiemer. Pinckney scored on a bloop single from C Riley Adams, giving the Wings a 7-4 lead.

Leading off the bottom of the seventh, House smashed his second homer of the day, 356 feet, off an exit velocity of 99.4 MPH, giving the Wings an 8-4 lead. House and Abimelec Ortiz are the first pair of Red Wings teammates to hit two homers in one game at ESL Ballpark since Ronald Torreyes and Zander Wiel on July 11, 2019, vs. Lehigh Valley.

The score remained the same as Syracuse came to bat in the top of the ninth, in search of four runs to tie. Despite a walk to CF Nick Morabito and a single from Yonny Hernández, the Mets were unable to cross the plate in the inning, handing the Red Wings their 10th straight victory.

RHP Riley Cornelio pitched 4.0 innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out six and walking two in his ninth start (10th app.) with the Red Wings in 2026. Rehabbing RHP Cole Henry relieved Cornelio and tossed 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one batter. RHP Luke Young served as the Wings' second reliever of the day, tossing 1.0 inning of his own while allowing one hit and one walk. RHP Zak Kent was the Wings' third reliever of the day, and also logged 1.0 inning while recording one strikeout and issuing one walk. RHP Andre Granillo, the fourth reliever of the day for Rochester, pitched 1.0 inning with three quick outs. RHP Eddy Yean came in to close out the game. He walked one and struck out one over 1.0 inning.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is 3B Brady House. The former Winder-Barrow Bulldog went 3-for-4, hitting two home runs and a single. In just his fifth game back with Rochester in 2026, House is slashing .348/.375/.652 with eight hits in 23 at-bats (.348).

Rochester will play game three of the series against the Mets on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. as they look to extend their winning streak to 11 games for the first time since 1976. LHP Erik Tolman will serve as the opener for Rochester against RHP Xzavion Curry for the Mets.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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