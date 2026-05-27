Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 27 vs. Syracuse

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (27-24) vs. Rochester Red Wings (31-20)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - 11:05 a.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Zach Thornton (1-1, 2.25) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (5-1, 3.99)

HOT WWWWWWWWWINGS: With blue skies and the sun looming large over ESL Ballpark, the Rochester Red Wings began their six-game homestand against the Syracuse Mets on Memorial Day Monday...in an attempt to win their ninth game in a row, Rochester entered the bottom of the ninth down by a run...SS TREY LIPSCOMB tied things up with a solo homer on the first pitch of the inning, and four batters later, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ launched a three-run walkoff homer to give the Red Wings their first nine-game winning streak since 2022, and an 8-5 victory...2B SEAVER KING kicked the scoring off with his first Triple-A home run on the first pitch he saw at ESL Ballpark, and later added an RBI single to give him nine through his first six games with the team...Rochester looks to run their winning streak to 10 consecutive games for the first time since 1992 this morning, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound against Syracuse southpaw Zach Thornton...

The Red Wings are now 17-4 in May, and carry a record of 82-46 in the month since the beginning of 2022.

Since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021, Rochester has notched 40 walkoff wins.

STREAKY BLINDERS: After Monday night's dramatic, come-from-behind walkoff victory, the Red Wings have now won nine-straight games for the first time since 2022, when they won that many from 5/7-15...Rochester stands alone in first place, the first time they have paced the International League this late into the year since 6/6 of that 2022 season, three weeks after their nine-game run...nine-straight wins is the longest active streak in all of professional baseball (MLB & MiLB), and is tied for the longest streak by any IL team this season...over the course of the streak, Red Wings pitchers have allowed the fewest hits, runs, and home runs among all Triple-A teams...

This afternoon, Rochester has a chance to win 10-straight games for the first time since July 16-25, 1992...the Red Wings franchise record for most consecutive wins is 19, set in 1953.

RHP SETH SHUMAN picked up the victory on the mound Monday to move to 5-0 this season...he is one of two International League relievers with at least five wins and no losses this season.

CORNELIO SANDERS: Taking the mound this morning for his 10th appearance (9th GS) with the Red Wings this morning will be RHP RILEY CORNELIO ...in his previous outing on 5/21 at WOR, the Colorado native allowed four earned on three hits in 0.2 of an inning, recording both of his outs via strikeout while walking a pair...the right-hander picked up a pair of wins in two appearances in Syracuse earlier in the month (5/5, 5/10), combining to allow three earned on seven hits across 9.2 innings of work, while striking out 13 and walking two...among all International League pitchers with at least 30.0 IP this season, Cornelio ranks seventh with a .194 batting average against, and 15th with a 1.25 WHIP...he is also T-5th with 54 strikeouts, and ranks 20th with a 3.99 ERA (17 ER/38.1 IP)...

Cornelio is just eight strikeouts shy of 100 as a Red Wing.

ABI-SOLUTLEY CRUSHED: Responsible for the Red Wings walkoff victory Monday, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ connected on a three-run walkoff homer, the fifth of his professional career at any level...it marked the Red Wings 46th walkoff homer in the history of ESL Ballpark, and 12th as a Nationals affiliate...four of the last 10 have come against Syracuse...Ortiz finished 2-for-5 at the plate while adding a double and a fourth RBI...he has now homered in each of the last three games including a two-homer performance on 5/22, and in five of his last 26 plate appearances since 5/20...he is also T-2nd in the International League with seven homers in the month of May...the Puerto Rico native now paces all Red Wings with 39 RBI this season, fourth-most in the IL...

Abimelec's walkoff shot came off the bat at 116.3 MPH, both the hardest-hit homer by a Red Wing, and hardest-hit walkoff home run at the Triple-A level since they started tracking in 2023...the last MLB walkoff shot that came off the bat with a higher EV was Giancarlo Stanton's walkoff grand slam for New York-AL on 9/20/2022 (118.0 MPH).

Dating back to the beginning of 2021 when he made his professional debut, Ortiz is T-9th among all Minor League hitters with 106 home runs.

READ MY LIPS-COMB: On the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning Monday, SS TREY LIPSCOMB tied the game with a 453-foot blast to dead center field...this marked the farthest home run by a Red Wing since Andrés Chaparro's 469-foot shot on 7/27/2025 vs. SWB...Lipscomb finished the contest 2-for-4 at the plate, having earlier added a single and a run scored...the Tennessee native has now notched an extra-base hit in five consecutive games dating back to 5/19, the longest active streak in the International League, and tied for the longest in Minor League baseball...seven of his nine home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching, and eight have been solo shots...

Lipscomb now has nine home runs this season, second-most on the team and two shy of his 2025 total in 79 fewer games.

LONG LIVE THE KING: 2B SEAVER KING opened the scoring in the third with his first Triple-A homer, a solo shot the other way to right on the first pitch he saw that came off the bat at 97.2 MPH and traveled 368 feet...the Wake Forest alum finished 2-for-4 at the plate, later adding a single and a run scored...through his first six Triple-A games since 5/19, King is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with a homer, triple, two doubles and a 1.140 OPS, and is T-4th in the International League with nine RBI...he has now reached base safely in all 41 games he's played in this season, the longest active streak in professional baseball, and second-longest streak overall behind his former college teammate and Athletics INF Nick Kurtz.

THE YOYO SHOW: 3B YOHANDY MORALES notched his third consecutive multi-hit game Monday night, 10th in May, and team-leading 17th of the season...the Miami product finished 2-for-5 at the plate, while adding an RBI and a pair of runs scored...he leads all International League hitters this season with a 1.018 OPS, is T-2nd with 40 runs scored, ranks third with a .355 batting average (61-for-172), 61 total hits, and 101 total bases, ranks fourth with a .431 OBP, and sixth with a .587 SLG...

Through his first 143 Triple-A games, Morales is slashing .282/.362/.458 with 21 homers, two triples, 31 doubles and 79 RBI...since his debut on 5/24, he leads all qualified Red Wings hitters in average and OBP, and ranks second in SLG behind LF ANDREW PINCKNEY.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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