Five-Run Ninth Completes Sounds Comeback Win over Durham

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, NC. - The Nashville Sounds extended their win-streak to eight consecutive games with a thrilling 6-5 win in Tuesday's opener against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tuesday's comeback was highlighted by Freddy Zamora's huge three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning and proved pivotal in Nashville's five unanswered runs to steal the game one victory.

The Sounds and the Bulls were in a pitcher's duel for three and a half innings, with Thomas Pannone allowing two hits and adding two strikeouts in three scoreless innings of work. Nashville broke the tie in the top of the fourth inning as Luis Lara drew a lead-off walk, and Jeferson Quero was hit by pitch two at-bats later. After Eddys Leoanrd reached base on a fielding error by Durham's first basemen, a wild pitch by Ty Johnson scored Lara for the 1-0 Sounds lead.

However, the Bulls scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth off of Pannone with three singles, a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer for a 4-1 deficit. Carlos Rodriguez replaced Pannone in the bottom of the fifth inning while Durham tacked on another run to build the 5-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Rodriguez ended his day allowing a run on two hits and striking out two batters in two innings of work with Rob Zastryzny relieving him in the bottom of the seventh as he tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, including the second 1-2-3 inning for a Sounds pitcher. Brian Fitzpatrick worked a scoreless eighth, including striking out three batters in his Sounds return after making four appearances for Milwaukee from April 29-May 14.

Heading into the top of the ninth with the Sounds last opportunity to make things interesting, Brock Wilken drew the team's third walk of the game to get on base. After a wild pitch by Durham's pitcher advanced Wilken to second, Leonard ripped his 12th double of the season to center field for Wilken to cross and cut the Bulls lead to 5-2. Leonard advanced to third base with his seventh stolen base of the season, then Greg Jones was hit by pitch to put runners at the corners. Zamora crushed his first homer of the season with a three-run no-doubter to left field and tied the game up at five. Lara came in clutch with an RBI-single to left field and scored Jacob Hurtubise after he drew a walk to get on base giving the Sounds the 6-5 lead.

Reiss Knehr entered the game to close it down in the bottom of the ninth inning but immediately put runners in scoring position, issuing a walk and a double. However, Knehr came in the clutch and earned his second save of the season as he retired three straight to strand both runners, including two strikeouts to give the Sounds the 6-5 win.

The Sounds continue their road series against the Durham Bulls on Wednesday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. CT

POSTGAME NOTES:

FITZ-MAGIC: Southpaw Brian Fitzpatrick made his return back to the Sounds and appeared in Tuesday's 6-5 comeback win, earning his second victory of the season with Nashville. Fitzpatrick extended his scoreless inning streak to 11 consecutive games on the year (2-1, 11.1 IP, 7 H, 14 K, 3 BB) and continues to lead Sounds relievers from March 28-May 19. He is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League and at the Triple-A level, while he is tied for third amongst full season minor league pitchers. The 25-year-old is tied for the sixth-longest streak on the Sounds since 2005. Before he was optioned back to Nashville, Fitzpatrick made a small stint appearance with Milwaukee and posted a 1.59 ERA in four relief outings in 5.2 innings of work and struck out four batters from April 29-May 14.

FIRST BIG BLAST: Infielder Freddy Zamora clubbed his first home run of the season with a three-run blast to left field, tying the game in the top of the ninth inning before Lara drove in the game-winning run and eventually gave the Sounds the 6-5 comeback win. He earned his third multi-hit game of the year along the way. Zamora is the fourth Sounds hitter this season to hit a three-run home run. Last season, the 2025 Fan Favorite of the Year hit four home runs to go with 46 RBI, hitting a .257 batting average (87-for-339) and 19 doubles. Zamora has hit a .247 batting average (377-for-1529), 101 XBH, and 189 RBI in his six-year minor league career.

ON-LARA: Outfielder Luis Lara extended his on-base streak to nine consecutive games, which marks a new season-long for the speedy outfielder after getting a base hit in the opening frame. Lara continues to lead in runs (40), ranks second in hits (55) and is tied for third in stolen bases (17) in the International League. He ranks second on the team in batting average (.313) in road games behind Eddys Leonard (.338) (min. 20 games). The no. 2-rated prospect has been on an absolute tear for the Sounds this season and has posted a .337 batting average (55-for-163), 12 XBH and 23 RBI, while hitting a .268 average (441-for-1644), 109 XBH and adding 154 RBI.

STREAKY VIBES: Nashville extended its winning streak to eight consecutive games on Tuesday with a 6-5 win over the Durham Bulls. The eight consecutive wins marks the second-longest win-streak since 2021 when the Sounds won 15 consecutive games from May 18-June 3, 2021 and the third-longest win-streak since 2005. The Sounds put up 16 straight wins during the 2018 season from July 29-August 14.

FLIPPED THE SWITCH: The Nashville Sounds completed a four-run comeback in the ninth inning with a 6-5 win over the Durham Bulls, fueled by Freddy Zamora's three-run blast to left field. This four-run comeback victory ties for the largest comeback win this season with the last time coming against the Charlotte Knights on April 5 at First Horizon Park.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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