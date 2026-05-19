ACC Baseball Championship Is Underway at Truist Field

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The bracket for the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship was announced on Saturday, May 16, following the conclusion of regular-season play. In head coach James Ramsey's first season, Georgia Tech won the ACC regular-season championship outright and earned the tournament's No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year.

The six-day event runs Tuesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 24, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All 16 ACC teams will compete in a single-elimination championship. The top four seeds are based on the performance in the regular season and receive a double-bye into the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, May 22-23. North Carolina (2), Florida State (3) and Boston College (4) join Georgia Tech with double byes.

Seeds five through eight will earn a bye into the second round on Wednesday, May 20. Seeds 9-16 will begin play with four first-round games on Tuesday, May 19.

The tournament begins with four games on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. ET with No. 9 seed NC State (32-21, 14-16 ACC) taking on No. 16 seed Duke (25-30, 10-20). At 1 p.m. ET, No. 12 Stanford (27-24, 13-16) battles No. 13 California (28-25, 11-18), followed by No. 10 Notre Dame (30-21, 13-17) against No. 15 Clemson (31-25, 10-20) at 5 p.m. ET and No. 11 Louisville (30-26, 13-17) versus No. 14 Pitt (30-23, 11-19) at 9 p.m. ET.

Wednesday's play also kicks off at 9 a.m. ET, with No. 8 seed Virginia (35-20, 14-16) facing the NC State-Duke winner. No. 5 seed Miami (36-17, 16-14) then plays the Stanford-California winner at 1 p.m. ET. No. 7 seed Virginia Tech (29-23, 15-15) matches up with the Notre Dame-Clemson winner at 5 p.m. ET, with No. 6 seed Wake Forest (38-18, 16-14) battling the Louisville-Pitt winner at 9 p.m. ET in the nightcap.

Thursday's quarterfinal action features top-seeded Georgia Tech (45-9, 25-5) playing the Game 5 winner at 3 p.m. ET, and No. 4 seed Boston College (36-20, 17-13) facing the Game 6 winner at 7 p.m. ET. No. 2 seed North Carolina (43-10, 22-8) starts the Friday quarterfinal games at 3 p.m. ET against the Game 7 winner, and No. 3 seed Florida State (38-16, 19-11) follows at 7 p.m. ET versus the Game 8 winner.

The Thursday winners match up in the first Saturday semifinal at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the two Friday winners at 5 p.m. ET.

The ACC Baseball Championship returns to Charlotte for the fourth time overall, each coming since 2021. Most recently, Duke won the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte, defeating Florida State 16-4 in the championship game. North Carolina enters the 2026 championship as the reigning league champions after winning the 2025 ACC Championship in Durham, North Carolina, last year.

2026 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1 - No. 16 Duke vs. No. 9 NC State, 9 a.m.

Game 2 - No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 13 California, 1 p.m.

Game 3 - No. 15 Clemson vs. No. 10 Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Game 4 - No. 14 Pitt vs. No. 11 Louisville, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5 - Game 1 winner vs. No. 8 Virginia, 9 a.m.

Game 6 - Game 2 winner vs. No. 5 Miami, 1 p.m.

Game 7 - Game 3 winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

Game 8 - Game 4 vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 9 - Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Game 10 - Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Game 11 - Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Game 12 - Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Florida State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Game 13 - Game 9 vs. Game 10 Winner, 1 p.m.

Game 14 - Game 11 vs. Game 12 Winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 - Championship Game

Game 15 - Saturday Winners, Noon, ESPN2

All Tuesday through Saturday games air on ACC Network

All times Eastern

Tickets to the ACC Baseball Championships are available at CharlotteKnights.com.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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