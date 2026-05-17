Gonzalez Plates Five in 11-10 Loss to Norfolk

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Saturday night was a true barn burner at Truist Field. The Charlotte Knights and the Norfolk Tides provided an offensive showcase that featured 21 runs, 27 hits, and a total of 10 Home Runs. Ultimately, the Tides took the slugfest by a final score of 11-10.

Charlotte hit three of the game's ten round-trippers. Jacob Gonzalez's solo shot in the second inning opened the scoring and Braden Montgomery's two-run homer gave the Knights a 4-0 advantage after three.

Norfolk used the long ball to their advantage the rest of the way. The Tides hit a trio of solo Home Runs in the top of the fourth, then added a three-run shot and a solo blast in the fifth. Charlotte did manage a Rikuu Nishida sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth; however, after the Tides hit another two-run homer in the sixth, the Knights trailed 9-5.

Sure enough, one swing of the bat resulted in a brand new ballgame. Gonzalez ripped a Grand Slam over the right field wall in the bottom of the seventh that knotted the contest up 9-9.

In the top of the ninth inning, Norfolk left the yard once again. A solo Home Run broke the tie and a key two-out RBI single provided a critical insurance run. Oliver Dunn delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth but the Knights fell one run short.

All nine starters for Charlotte recorded at least one hit while seven of the nine Norfolk position players hit a Home Run.

A quick turnaround is in store for both teams with the series finale set for Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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