WooSox Game Information

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

RF Braiden Ward

CF Nate Eaton

DH Mikey Romero

LF Kristian Campbell

3B Anthony Seigler

2B Vinny Capra

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

1B Matt Lloyd

C Matt Thaiss

LHP Alec Gamboa

MAY 16th WORCESTER (22-19) at BUFFALO (22-21) 1:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Alec Gamboa (1-1, 5.00) vs. Buffalo Bisons LHP Josh Fleming (1-2, 2.49)

A Weekend in Buffalo - The Worcester Red Sox hope to avoid dropping three games in a row for only the second time all season and pull closer in this series when they play the penultimate game of their 6-game set against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) this afternoon at 1:05 pm at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. The Bisons took the lead in the series, 3 games to 1 thanks to back-to-back victories the past two nights (5-2 last night and 4-3 on Thursday evening). Worcester needs a win today to avoid a 3-game losing streak for the first time since their season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18 (all in Nashville). The WooSox also need to win today and tomorrow afternoon to gain a split of this series in Buffalo and prevent their first series loss since the aforementioned series in Nasvhille when they dropped 5 of 6 to the Sounds. This afternoon's game can be heard back home on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

What Have You Done for Me Lately - Worcester has also lost 4 of their last 5 games overall and they have dropped 5 of their last 6 road games. They are just 3-games over .500 (at 22-19) for the first time since April 28 when they were 15-12. The WooSox are 9-9 since April 24.

Series Matters - Worcester - down 3 games to 1 in this current 6-game set in Buffalo - has a 4-2-1 series record thus far...4 wins, 2 losses, and 1 split. Last year, Worcester went 8-9-10 in their 27 series played... 8 wins, 9 losses, 10 splits.

The Road Home - The WooSox will head back to Worcester following Sunday's game and take their typical Monday off before opening a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this coming Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The Sox and Wings will play Tuesday & Wednesday evenings at 6:05 pm, Thursday morning at 11:05 am in the second of three morning affairs this season at Polar Park, Friday night at 6:05 pm and then over next weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. By the time that homestand is over, Worcester will have completed 36% of their home schedule.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 11 of his last 15 games (17-for-51, .333) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 12 BB, 15 runs scored and has hit safely in 21 of his last 27 games (30-for-94, .319) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 29 runs scored. Is 5th in the International League with his .442 OBP and is tied for 6th in the league with 10 doubles and 31 runs scored. Leads WooSox with a .364 batting average in 17 road games (20-for-55).

Nate Eaton Last 17 games is 21-for-68, .309 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 8 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. Hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games (14-for-36, .389) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nick Sogard Had his 5-game hitting streak end on Tuesday but had 2 walks and a SF. Hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (11-for-29, .379) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 7 BB, and 6 runs. Last 18 games is 22-for-63, .349 with 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 20 BB, and 16 runs scored. He has reached base safely in 32 of his 36 games this season. Is 2nd in the league with 35 walks. Batting .328 in 18 home games (20-for-61) with 20 walks.

Braiden Ward Has 12 stolen bases in his last 10 games and leads the league with 21 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 27 games played to lead the league. Leads WooSox with .400 batting average at home in 12 games (14-for-35) with 16 SB.

Tayron Guerrero In 13 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 16.2 IP. Is tied for 9th in the International League with 3 SV. In 5 RA at home has not allowed a run - 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 8 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 10 SO. In 9 RA at home has a 0.96 ERA - 9.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 3 ER in his last 14.1 IP (9 relief appearances).







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox

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